Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Healthcare | The widespread use of face masks will go down in history in Hus

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe


In the future, the healthcare staff will only use masks when treating patients belonging to the risk group and corona patients.

Hus Group returns to the practice before the corona pandemic in the use of face masks. This means that the widespread use of masks will be a thing of the past.

In the future, the masks will only be used by the staff when treating risk groups and corona patients.

Even for patients belonging to the risk group, Hus still recommends the use of a face mask when they do business in Hus units.

According to Hus, the reason behind the change is that the number of corona patients is clearly decreasing and the pandemic no longer poses a widespread health threat.

