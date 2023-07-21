Genoa – «The economic deficit of health care has grown, the flight of patients to other regions is growing and on the waiting lists Liguria is at the last places». A rather gloomy scenario that outlined yesterday by the regional prosecutor of the Court of Auditors Silvio Ronci, in the indictment that preceded the approval (in jargon, the parification judgment) by the Controls section of the accounting judiciary of the 2022 budget of the Region, albeit with reservations. Among other sore points, the poor efficiency in the use of European funds (not the Pnrr), and various findings on investee companies, starting with LigurCapital. Even if at the origin of the reserve there are other issues, old and never resolved. The Toti junta collects the substantial ok to the budget and records a decrease in debt of approximately 100 million (19% of the total), and disputes the observations on the health deficit.

“Healthcare, change pace”

In the over 60 pages of prosecutor Ronci’s indictment the protagonist is healthcare, in 2022 costing 4.39 billion (73% of the regional budget), a sharp increase from 3.6 in 2020, and with a deficit that has grown to 65 million compared to 42.2 in 2021. “This requires hedging maneuvers – observes Ronci – which will pass from the subtraction of resources”, with the possibility of having to raise taxes, i.e. the additional income tax. Passage contested in the afternoon by the Region: «The 2022 deficit, net of additional regional funds, amounted to 34.7 million and not 65. There has been no increase in the rates payable by citizens and is not expected. The 34.7 million overruns were covered with resources for 35 million already allocated to the 2023 budget”. Yesterday afternoon the Court of Auditors specified that due to its institutional role as a third party body it does not enter into the merits of the political choices of the Region, limiting itself to observing the elements at its disposal and deferring the trend of the accounting balances to subsequent evaluations.

Waiting lists are bad: despite “the full use of the 13.3 million from the national fund”, Liguria is last in Italy for the recovery of planned hospitalizations (+14% against the +66% of the national average), penultimate in invitations for screening (+20% against +82%), fifteenth out of 21 in the recovery of outpatient services (+36% against the average of +57%). Only the screening performance was good (+80% against the average of +67%). “Data that highlight the need for a change of pace,” observes the prosecutor. The balance of extra-regional mobility worsens (i.e. those who go to be treated elsewhere): “In 2022 the negative balance is 52.2 million, the highest in the last three years, which denotes the lack of attractiveness of the Ligurian system”. The magistrate invites the junta to enter into agreements with neighboring regions.

«European funds, lack of efficiency»

We can also do better on the front of European funds. Por Fesr, i.e. the European Regional Development Fund, is close to (but below) the average: compared to 392 million, 285 have been spent, a total of 72.6% (the reference average is 75.1%). Worse in the ESF (European Social Fund), with a use of 63.3% of resources (224 million out of 354). The average is 89%. The EAFRD (rural development) is also bad: only 55% of resources are used, ie 228 million out of 414, against an average of 66%. On this the prosecutor “hopes for a turnaround”.

Participate, Faro on Ligurcapital

The prosecutor renewed “the suggestion to create a single monitoring office” of the “complex universe” of subsidiaries and investee companies. Lighthouse on LigurCapital, an “in house” company controlled by the Region through Filse to promote local entrepreneurship but which marks “lack of transparency on the results achieved”, to the point that the business plan presented at the end of 2022 was rejected by Filse itself as “insufficient”, while the attempt to enroll the company in the Register of financial intermediaries was rejected by the Bank of Italy. The Court remarks that despite this LigurCapital “manages public resources of the Strategic Fund and any losses are borne by the Fund itself”.

Attention also to the acquisition of shares of Liguria Digitale and Ire (owned by the Ligurian Local Health Authorities, Alisa and the San Martino, Galliera and Gaslini hospitals) by the La Spezia Port Authority, the Province of Imperia and the Municipality of Cogorno. «The Prosecutor hopes that it is not a matter of trick to allow Liguria Digitale and Ire to receive tenders directly through in-house providing», also because resorting to it should be «motivated by benefits for the community».

Punzecchiatura also in Filse, “recipient of 87 million, equal to 70% of all the subsidiaries”, remarks Ronci, where there are “transfers of money in multiple steps between different subjects such as from the Region to Filse to Alisa to the individual Local Health Authorities”, which “must be motivated by an effective benefit for the community”.

Toti: “Promoted, we’ll do even better”

«The budget receives an excellent vote from the Court of Auditors: the indebtedness caused by previous administrations fell, the level of public investments remained high and the quality of services in a rigorous public finance framework. In terms of European funds, infrastructural investments and growth, Liguria is substantially better than the rest of the country», commented the president of the Region – holder of the financial statements – Giovanni Toti. «Inherited problems remain, including the debt of Arte decided in 2011 to remedy budget gaps. The issues related to health remain, which affect the country due to the difficulty in finding professionalism, due to the impact of Covid on our system. We are trying to resolve these issues in dialogue with the government, but we are satisfied with the positive judgment of the Court”.

Pd: “We are bringing up the rear”

«After studies and union alarms, the Court of Auditors confirms that the Liguria is bringing up the rear in the recovery of visits and passive mobility – attacks Davide Natale, regional secretary of the Democratic Party – Ninety thousand Ligurians, every year, due to endless waiting lists, give up treatment. 10% of citizens spend a thousand euros a year for treatment: the Toti tax, the most unfair. In the face of the huge leaks we are witnessing worrying phenomena; in La Spezia, the Region has delegated the treatment of many pathologies to Tuscany. The Tuscan health service has more Ligurian than Tuscan patients, causing the quota of services to those who come from outside. So today a person from La Spezia finds it difficult to get treatment in Liguria and also in Tuscany, he just has to go to the private sector. This is all a shame.”