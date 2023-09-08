Healthcare, Nas checks on waiting lists throughout Italy: 26 reported

Twenty-six doctors and nurses have been reported by the Carabinieri dei Nas following checks carried out between July and August on waiting lists throughout Italy of outpatient services, attributable to specialist visits and diagnostic tests in the public health service. The inspections were carried out in hospitals and outpatient clinics of healthcare companies, including scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes and accredited private structures to ascertain compliance with the criteria set out in the National Government Plan for Waiting Lists (PNGLA).

Checks were carried out in 1,364 hospitals, outpatient clinics and clinics, both public and private in agreement with the NHS, analyzing 3,884 lists and booking diaries for outpatient services relating to various types of specialist medical visits and diagnostic tests. The investigations – reads a note – made it possible to identify criminally relevant conduct which led to the referral to the Judicial Authority of 26 doctors and nurses, held responsible for crimes of ideological and material falsehood, aggravated fraud, embezzlement and interruption of public service.

Among the most relevant casesthe NAS of Milan, Turin, Perugia and Catania referred 9 doctors for having favored acquaintances and their own private patients, distorting waiting lists, allowing them to be subjected to services on an earlier date than the booking and evading priority classes. The NAS of Reggio Calabria has referred, for the hypothesis of embezzlement, 3 doctors of Healthcare Companies for having fraudulently provided service in a private outpatient clinic although contracted exclusively with public health companies.

