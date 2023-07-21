Healthcare, Nadef will bring out the hole in the budget. And the doctors’ contracts also need to be renewed

The government Melons prepares to face a complicated autumn, due to state accounts. In fact, in September, the time will come to present the Nadefevery year by the 27th of the month, the government is required to bring the Update Note to the Houses economics and finance document, fundamental because – we read in La Verità – it serves to trace the path to follow for the budget maneuver to be delivered by the end of the year. There are many challenges facing the right-wing executive, by the slowdown in GDP at the reinstatement of tax compact, revised but not quite as yet. But what will weigh the most on that document will be inflation. Indeed if it is true that months and months of price hikes have already devastated the spending power of Italians send mortgage interest rates to record levels, it is also true that the worst is yet to come.

