Healthcare | The queues for non-urgent specialized medical care continued to lengthen in the spring

At the end of April, almost 169,000 patients were waiting for non-urgent specialized hospital care, which is almost 15,000 patients more than in January.

Queues to non-urgent specialized hospital care stretched longer during the spring, according to the statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Queues got longer in almost all welfare areas.

At the end of April, almost 169,000 patients were waiting for non-urgent specialized hospital care, which is almost 15,000 patients more than in January. More than 21,000 of them had been waiting to receive treatment for more than six months, while at the end of January the number was just over 18,000.

The number of children and young people who have been waiting for mental health services for more than three months has also increased compared to last December.

THL’s development manager Pia Tuominen says in the release that the increase in the total number of people waiting for treatment may be explained by the increase in the number of referrals. According to statistics, at the end of April there were more than 470,000 referrals to non-urgent specialized hospital care, while a year ago at the same time there were more than 400,000.