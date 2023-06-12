Monday, June 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Healthcare | The queues for non-urgent specialized medical care continued to lengthen in the spring

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Healthcare | The queues for non-urgent specialized medical care continued to lengthen in the spring

At the end of April, almost 169,000 patients were waiting for non-urgent specialized hospital care, which is almost 15,000 patients more than in January.

Queues to non-urgent specialized hospital care stretched longer during the spring, according to the statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Queues got longer in almost all welfare areas.

At the end of April, almost 169,000 patients were waiting for non-urgent specialized hospital care, which is almost 15,000 patients more than in January. More than 21,000 of them had been waiting to receive treatment for more than six months, while at the end of January the number was just over 18,000.

The number of children and young people who have been waiting for mental health services for more than three months has also increased compared to last December.

THL’s development manager Pia Tuominen says in the release that the increase in the total number of people waiting for treatment may be explained by the increase in the number of referrals. According to statistics, at the end of April there were more than 470,000 referrals to non-urgent specialized hospital care, while a year ago at the same time there were more than 400,000.

See also  Regional elections The majority of authorized and deputy commissioners in welfare areas submitted their election financing announcements on time - 104 are still missing the announcement

#Healthcare #queues #nonurgent #specialized #medical #care #continued #lengthen #spring

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fallout 76: Atlantic City is the new Expedition, announced with a trailer

Fallout 76: Atlantic City is the new Expedition, announced with a trailer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result