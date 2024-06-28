Artificial intelligence in healthcare will be able to make prevention and diagnosis more efficient and accurate, optimize treatments and disease monitoring, as well as promote the provision of healthcare services to underserved populations, improve public health surveillance, and advance healthcare research. These are the themes at the heart of the Laboratorio Sanità 20/30 Ai (artificial intelligence), scheduled for June 27 and 28 in Codroipo (Ud) at Villa Manin, promoted in collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, with the aim of becoming an annual event on the topic of artificial intelligence with national and European experts, public and private managers, institutions, healthcare professionals, and technological partners.