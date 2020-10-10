Healthcare The Parliament’s Sote Committee now has a new pilot: Markus Lohi from the city center intends to do his utmost to ensure that the committee does not collapse

Salmon chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health, which is the chief handler of laws. His goal is a good atmosphere in the committee that last became known for his disputes.

If the government stays on schedule, a major parliamentary contract begins under christmas. A completely new level of government is being created in Finland, ie the provinces, which will take care of social and health care and rescue services.

This is a long-term goal of the Center, and to ensure this, one of the pilots of the reform in Parliament is the Center Member of Parliament. Markus Lohi. He chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health, which is primarily responsible for dealing with social security laws. However, several other committees also get their share of the contract.

Also during the last government term, the sote progressed to parliament, but did not come ready to get out of there. During the hearing, the working atmosphere of the current Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) in the Committee on Social Affairs and Health was completely poisoned when the opposition and fought with each other.

Now Salmon promisesthat the same does not happen again.

“My most important task in committee is to maintain a good working atmosphere. Even if we disagreed, we could be constructive and get results. I’m pretty optimistic. “

Salmon’s optimism is heightened by the fact that more than half of the members of the Social and Health Committee are first-term MPs who do not have the weight of history from the old sote fights.

It also matters that the chairman of the committee that is central to the war is from the ruling party, Lohi admits. Last season, the seat slipped for the opposition, the SDP.

­

“ “Unfortunately, the four-year term seems too short to make such big reforms.”

In June, salmon rose to the chairmanship of the Social and Health Committee in a chain where Katri Kulmuni had to resign as Minister of Finance, Matti Vanhanen moved from Speaker of Parliament to Minister of Finance and Anu Vehviläinen was elected President.

The loss of Kulmun in the downtown presidential race in September meant that Salmon from the same constituency also had the opportunity to become vice-chair of the downtown. An increase in status within the party comes into need: Salmon was the last to pass through Lapland in the last parliamentary elections, and it was low that the Greens did not Riikka Karppinen grabbed his place.

Salmon is not known as a social politician, but he can be considered a sote veteran. Salmon has seen up close the sote attempts of the previous and previous governments, as he has been sitting in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs since 2011 and has been there making a total of five statements on the war – all of which have been outrageous in various ways. The previous social reforms collapsed precisely because they could not be reconciled with the Finnish Constitution.

“There have been a lot of performances here. There is a little fatigue around this, but I still have a very strong belief that the only way to secure the services of Finns is to implement a reform in which the services are transferred to the wider shoulders of the municipality. ”

According to Salhe, another goal of the SOTE reform is to save Finnish municipalities.

“I see no other way to save them from economic distress than to deal with this finish.”

Salmon thinks the war now has a good chance of passing because the reform is a “stripped down model”, the government is not trying to bite too big a piece at once.

“Unfortunately, the four-year term seems too short to make such big reforms. Even if the pruned model is now being taken forward, there is still a rush here. ”

“ “If the population is healthy and young, of course there won’t be as much money per capita.”

To make up for the rush, Salmon has precise notes on his head about how he will run the reform forward in committee. If and when the reform comes to Parliament at the beginning of December, the committee would immediately draw up a plan of which experts would be invited to be heard by Parliament. The bill would go to the experts during the long Christmas break in Parliament to get acquainted, and immediately in February 2021, the committee would begin consultations.

In February, therefore, valuable meeting time for planning would not be wasted, but processing would get under way immediately. According to Salmon, it is obvious that the contract is big and the committee will have to adjust the details of the legal text during the discussion.

“In June 2021, the report would then be brought into the hall,” Salmon says. The long-awaited laws would finally be enacted there, and the next regional elections would be held in early 2022.

Here many will laugh cynically, as in previous sote reforms, schedules have thrown badly. The previous government was constantly postponing the promised election day.

Now, at least, the preparations went fast. In the shadow of the corona, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health produced an extensive package of laws, but according to the consultation, a lot of rubbish remained. The government’s sote ministerial group has been trying to modify them in recent days.

Markus Lohi is not entirely satisfied with the preparation: at the beginning of October, he said that he considered it a mistake that private actors in the field had not been consulted during the preparation and said that he had met representatives of Mehiläinen and Terveystalo.

According to Salmon, the law affects private operators. Some are even mentioned by name in the explanatory memorandum to the bill, so it would have been reasonable to hear their views as well.

“I would like to meet all parties myself and, in particular, make sure that all aspects are heard during the committee’s consultation phase. It ensures that there are no bugs left in the law, such as problematic section formulations. ”

In the round of opinions, criticism came from many points in the bill. Salmon wants to save Finnish municipalities, but judging by the criticism, big cities in particular perceive the reform as a robbery, when a large part of their municipal tax revenue will be transferred to the state and distributed to the provinces as funding.

“The central principle by which the state distributes money to the provinces is the need for services. That is definitely the only right way forward. It cannot be the case that we give as much money to care for the healthy as to care for the sick. Of course, if the population is healthy and young, there will not be as much money per capita. ”

Salmon is urging critics to come up with a fairer money-sharing model.

“ “We cannot do in Finland without private actors or third sector organizations.”

As a gift of state funding, the state also guides the provinces tightly, even so that the statements wondered what self-government was left to the self-governing provinces. Salmon says he understands that the state is not giving an open spike in funding, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary to keep the reins tight in all things.

Private companies are on the warp on the bill and fear state control will lead provinces to reduce cooperation with companies in the social sector. They hope that the Center in particular, as a bourgeois party, would understand companies and entrepreneurs and prevent such intentions.

Salmon was an entrepreneur before Parliament and says it is part of its identity.

“There should be no problematic provisions in the law that cooperation with private actors could not continue flexibly. You have to be careful here. We will not be able to do in Finland without private actors or third sector organizations, and the provinces must have sufficient power to decide how to cooperate with them, ”says Lohi.

Salmon fears that without complementary purchasing services, the availability of public services will collapse and people will increasingly start buying private health insurance.

“Almost 1.3 million Finns have them. Half a million of them are insurance taken out for a child, but I was still surprised to hear about that amount. ”

Center later wants to increase the role of the provinces and make them “multidisciplinary”. According to Salmon, other regional administrative tasks could be transferred to the province, such as environmental health care, regional planning, the distribution of EU regional development funds, regional advocacy and part of the management of employment.

“The more decision-making can be decentralized to regions, the greater the acceptability of decisions among citizens.”

If more tasks were to be transferred to the provinces later, at the same time, according to Salhe, it would be a good time to give them the right to tax.

“In principle, the provincial tax must be implemented in such a way that the tax rates do not differ from country to country. It cannot be the case that equal services are taxed at very different levels. ”