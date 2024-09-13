Healthcare, the family doctor forced to retire. An all-Italian paradox

In Italy there is the dramatic problem of shortage of doctorsbut paradoxically those of advanced age who want to continue working are forced to leave. This is the case of Michele Zobolithe family doctor who feels “betrayed and embittered” a few weeks away from his 70th birthday. After 38 years of service at San Pietro in Casale and Galliera (Bologna) will have to say goodbye to his job. He, who instead – reports Il Corriere della Sera – he would have liked to continue for another two years. As the law requires and as it happens in other parts of Italy. “I feel sorry – Zoboli vents – especially for my patients. I don’t visit them on the phone. They taught me to do it that way and for this reason they now consider me one of the family. Many are elderly. With them, In addition to the recipe, you also need to know how to listen to them and maybe offer a word of comfort“.

Even the top of the Bologna Local Health Authority they had committed themselves, especially after the mobilization of patients who had collected over a thousand signatures. There did not seem to be any obstacle and Zoboli’s availability – continues Il Corriere – it was consistent with the need to keep older doctors in service, given the huge staffing gaps. But a few weeks ago, surprisingly, the ASL he assigned Zoboli’s place to another doctor. He turned to the Labour Court, which however rejected the appeal based on a clause in the ASL provision that allowed him to remain in service “only if the staff shortage persisted“. A condition that ceased to exist when another doctor applied for that position.