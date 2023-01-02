Healthcare | The operation of the welfare areas has started without major disturbances

Of course, there may still be some surprises when, for example, in primary health care, a larger number of people have returned to work after everyday life has started.

The new ones the operations of the welfare areas have started surprisingly well, says the transformation director Ville-Veikko Ahonen from the Ministry of Finance. The problems have been as expected, and no major disturbances have been reported.

Among other things, the employees have been missing credentials and thus have not been able to log in to the machine. As far as the customers are concerned, no problems have come to our attention, Ahonen described the situation this morning.

According to Ahonen, the situation has been similar in all parts of the country, meaning that there has not been a major variation between different welfare areas.

“Loppukiri has been tough”, Ahonen describes the preparations for the end of the year to STT.

Of course, there may still be some surprises when, for example, in primary health care, a larger number of people have returned to work after everyday life has started.

According to Ahonen, the biggest source of excitement is next week’s Friday, which is the welfare regions’ first salary payment day.

The welfare area managers will meet next week to assess how the operation has started and what the salary payment situation looks like.

At the beginning of this year, the responsibility for organizing social and health care and rescue operations was transferred from municipalities and municipal associations to the welfare regions. There are 21 of these areas.

Real Finland manager of the welfare area The vigor of Martikainen according to him, everyday life has started calmly after the reform.

“At the moment, everything seems to be working, the services are working. There are a lot of such details, forgotten usernames and passwords. Some shift planning may have had to be done by hand,” Martikainen tells STT.

According to Martikainen, it will take another two to three weeks before the reality of the new welfare area starts to show.

Also In North Ostrobothnia, the day has started reasonably well, the welfare regional director Ilkka Luoman by.

“Not completely without problems and trouble, but the core operation has been secured,” Luoma tells STT.

According to Luoma, the customer information systems of social care, the patient information systems of health care and the systems of the rescue sector have been put into operation.

Despite the advance preparation, however, there have been challenges in the information systems of finance and personnel administration. For example, some employees have not been able to check the correctness of their salary. However, this is not expected to cause massive problems for salary payments.

“For the vast majority of employees, even these systems work as planned,” says Luoma.

In addition, some employees of the city of Oulu have had problems accessing their old e-mail address. According to Luoma, the matter will be resolved.

“The situation will certainly live on all the time,” he says.

Pirkanmaan the welfare area’s operations have started at the turn of the year without significant disturbances. According to Sunday’s announcement, no extensive problem situations affecting customers’ transactions had been detected.

On the other hand, there have been some problem situations affecting the staff’s dealings and internal services. For example, problems were found in the fuel cards of some cars used at work on Sunday.