A bonus of up to an additional thousand euros for emergency room doctors who will work extra hours and at night. The Regional Council has approved the extension, on the proposal of President Francesco Rocca, of the additional services for Emergency and Urgency doctors operating in the emergency rooms of hospitals in Lazio.

The measure, “implemented already in 2023 and valid for 2024 – we read in a note from the Lazio Region – has a financial allocation of 9 million euros and is the result of an agreement between the Health and Social and Health Integration Directorate of the Lazio Region , directed by director Andrea Urbani, and the trade union organizations of the healthcare sector”.

Shift coverage

The agreement identifies a series of actions aimed at guaranteeing the coverage of shifts and the provision of essential levels of assistance in the first aid and emergency department and reception facilities in Lazio. Furthermore, the Lazio Region and the trade union organizations “recognize the results achieved – we read again – last year by the incentives in favor of healthcare management with an improvement in the level of assistance provided, putting a stop to the phenomenon of voluntary resignations from health services emergency-urgency and ensuring the presence of the necessary personnel in hospital emergency rooms, the safety of workers and their professional growth”.

Rates and bonuses

Going into detail, the measure provides an incentive tariff for emergency room doctors, who have received an extra one hundred euros per hour of work in their paychecks starting from May 2023. In particular, the additional compensation starts from 340 euros for 65 hours per month, including at least one night and holiday shift, up to 1,040 euros for 150 hours, including 5 night and holiday shifts. “Another important step to improve the quality of our health service”. Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio Region, declared this in a note.

Word of Rocca

“We have approved in the Council the extension for 2024 of the measures in favor of the doctors in our emergency rooms, allocating 9 million euros. The Regional Health Service must guarantee the dignity of patients and operators committed to protecting everyone's health. It is a measure that arises from an agreement with the social partners and which will improve continuity of care, the professional growth of doctors and the quality of care for the citizens of Lazio”.