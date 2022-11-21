The new Niguarda Hospital Foundation was inaugurated on Monday 21 November at the homonymous hospital. The brand new third sector institution aims to be as close as possible to the patient and to guarantee support for assistance, training and research activities. Among those present were Ignazio La Russa, president of the Senate, Guido Bertolaso, councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region and Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy Region. A world of aid that involves collaboration with the business world, as transpires from the words of Sara Doris, president of the Mediolanum Foundation.