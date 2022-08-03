Healthcare | The minister’s salary proposal would not solve the emergency room congestion, the industry believes: “It is self-deception to think that the situation would be handled by focusing only on the emergency room”

According to the Hali ry and the head physician of the Pirkanmaa hospital district, Minister Aki Lindén’s contract salary proposal to ease emergency room congestion is not enough on its own.

Family- and Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd) suggests a messaging service on Twitter paying contract wages to nursing staff to ease emergency room congestion.

Lindén specifies to HS that he would recommend paying contract wages to nurses as well. He emphasizes that the idea of ​​contract wages is not unheard of.

“It’s not a solution to all issues, but that’s why Finnish health care has been running for ages,” Lindén says, referring to his own experiences as an emergency doctor.

For example, employees of the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa have described the situation is catastrophic: patient safety is repeatedly compromised, and some patients wait hours to see a doctor.

According to Lindén, “the emergency room played before the dream”. He says that he was on duty in the evening, night and weekend shifts between 1975 and 2001.

“We sat there and waited for patients. As patients came in, we took them. Everyone got treatment right away, there wasn’t even a ten-minute wait.”

Lindén says that contract wages are only suitable for certain types of cases. For example, it is not suitable for the treatment of psychiatric patients.

“It’s suitable for cases like this that can be looked at quickly. That ulcer, ulcer, angina, ear infection, urinary infection. Such, where I myself, as a doctor on duty, had a pace of about six patients per hour.”

“ “Patients are viewed harshly in shared emergency rooms.”

Linden considers one of the reasons for the congestion in emergency rooms to be the fact that so-called joint emergency rooms have been created in Finland. They treat both primary care and special care emergency patients from a wide area.

“To be honest, this system is somehow broken,” says Lindén.

In Lindén’s opinion, shared on-calls became “giant, a kind of salt mine for employees”. In the emergency rooms of health centers, he treated patients with mild ailments effectively.

“So it’s not been hit in the leg with an ax or a heart attack, but a prolonged flu or pain for a couple of days. It worked like an evening reception, but it was damn good service. Now, patients are seen carefully in joint emergency rooms.”

Lindén proposes that evening and weekend on-call services should once again be held in health centers.

“That way, we could get the lightest patients from the heavy joint emergency rooms to a place where they can receive appropriate treatment quickly, as it was done before.”

Welfare sector Hali ry’s director of health services Hanna-Maija Kause does not believe that the contract wage experiment would improve overcrowded emergency rooms. Hali ry represents companies and organizations that provide social security and early childhood education services.

“I’m not going to completely judge here, you can always try it. However, it is self-deception to think that the problems of the emergency room would be handled by focusing only on the emergency room.”

According to the season, the problems simmer deeper. He does not believe that the minister’s proposal would be a solution to solving emergency room congestion.

“In the long term, flexibility works better than a financial incentive. The basic problem is that there are not enough people who can even work.”

According to Kausen, solving the problems starts with improving many services. He mentions, for example, care for the elderly, when the elderly fail, the first thing they do is go to the emergency room.

“When everything else rains down, people pour into the emergency room.”

Rather, the season emphasizes offering freedom of action and taking care of the staff’s ability to cope.

To Tampere chief physician of the university hospital (Tays) and Pirkanmaa hospital district Juhani Sand he also does not believe that Lindén’s proposal would be a solution to emergency room congestion as such.

“At least the proposed solution alone would not remove the congestion in Tays’ emergency room, where the problem is not so much the number of new patients or the adequacy of medical work, but above all the prolonged treatment time in the emergency room brought about by the lack of follow-up care places and the related increasing need for nursing work,” writes Sand in an email.

HS reported on Wednesday about the congestion in Tays’s Acuta emergency room. Almost every shift lacks employees, and the employees are so busy that the assistant chief medical officer and the deputy head of the area of ​​responsibility Jutta Delany too expressed concern about patient safety.

According to Sandi, in order to solve the situation, patients should be sent to the right treatment facilities. Currently, primary health care is burdened because there are not enough care places and take-home services for the elderly population. This is reflected in specialized hospital care, where places are occupied by “basic health care level patients”.

Hali According to the association’s Kausen, solving the situation is not in the hands of the hospital districts alone.

He says that Finland has sufficient resources for functioning medical care, but using them requires development in order to function.

“The government is not free from this game. As a society, we should look in the mirror if this whole cannot be made to work.”