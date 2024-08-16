Healthcare | The majority of users of occupational health care are poorly educated

Health care|On average, more highly educated people ended up at the psychologist’s office.

Majority occupational health care services are aimed at low-educated people, according to a recent survey by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.

In particular, most of the service events recorded by doctors, nurses and physiotherapists, 62 percent, were aimed at those who completed a lower level of education.

On the other hand, highly educated people were most likely to end up at the psychologist’s office. Women, 66 percent, had clearly more psychologist service events than men. In addition, the clients at the psychologist’s office were on average younger than those of other professional groups.

“It seems that the services of psychologists are primarily used for preventive activities, such as supporting work ability and well-being in, for example, various stress or conflict situations,” says the leading expert of the Institute of Occupational Health Sari Nissinen in the bulletin.

The most common the reasons for visits to occupational health care in 2019–2022 were musculoskeletal and connective tissue diseases and respiratory diseases.

The second most common reasons for visits were mental health and behavioral disorders, eye and ear diseases, and injuries and poisonings.

The database contains almost 12 million service events, almost 800,000 customers and more than 7,000 professionals. The information has been collected from the service provider’s patient register between 2019 and 2022.