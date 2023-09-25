Healthcare, De Palma: “We will never support the hiring of foreign nurses to plug the leak”

After theMinister Schillaci’s announcement on the agreement signed with India to hire nurses and replenish the Italian departments – in serious shortage of staff – the national president of Nursing Up, Antonio De Palma, expresses great doubts in this regard to the appropriateness and effectiveness of this measure, presented as “the only solution”.

“We cannot hide, regarding the imminent arrival of many Indian nurses in Italian hospitals, from North to South and in the RSAs, as officially confirmed by the Minister of Health Schillaci, the strong climate of concern that can be felt, in these hours, not only by health professions unions like ours, but especially from the many nurses who have been working in the field for years, in our NHS, and already face daily inconveniences of no small importance.”

Read also: Migrants, Meloni writes to Scholz: “Surprised by funds not coordinated with NGOs”

According to De Palma, in fact, the linguistic gap would be the most difficult obstacle to overcome to guarantee an easy service to patients: “We learn, but we do not yet have official documents in our hands that comfort us in this sense, that the Indian nurses arriving in Italy, against whom we repeat we have nothing, they will attend Italian language courses“.

Nursing up against the minister: “Risk of new organizational problems in already congested hospitals”

The objections raised against Minister Schillaci are of various kinds. “Let’s start first of all from the basic principle that we cannot agree and we will never support a modus operandi that involves hire foreign nurses to “plug the leak”, when at the same time we make the colossal mistake of letting our excellences escape abroad, literally hiding our heads in the sand and effectively giving up on creating the structural conditions to stem a dangerous hemorrhage that only benefits other healthcare entities . Secondly – adds De Palma – to provide us with clarification on how these Italian courses you are talking about will take placewhat their duration will be, and above all whether, during the indispensable linguistic update, these professionals will or will not already be operational in our public and private healthcare. We would like to point out to the Minister, continues De Palma, that in these cases it is not a question of learning simple basics of the Italian language.

Read also: War in Ukraine, League: “Less weapons and more diplomacy”. Interview

We are faced with one type of communication sometimes closely linked, just to give an example, to delicate therapeutic prescriptions, on whose correct and timely interpretation and application, every day, the health of patients and the most fragile subjects in places of treatment depends. Here it is to be able to communicate in an appropriate way not only with patients, to understand, in some cases, delicate information related to the evolution of a pathology, but also to collaborate profitably with other members of the healthcare staff”.

In fact, the risk – continues the Nursing Up president – is that in emergency cases, such as in the operating room, the doctor gives precise instructions to be carried out immediately and which require total as well as immediate understanding.

“There are many colleagues who first of all express concern about having to collaborate with professionals who, not knowing the language, they could push, despite themselves, other professionals on duty who work alongside them, to take on even more burdensome responsibilities, the latter having to, according to past experiences, and at least in the initial phase, also compensate in some way for the work of those who may not be able to fully understand the delicate daily activities to be carried out from time to time. All this – he continues – is not it could lend itself to generating the real danger of new organizational problems within our already congested hospitals. Do we really want to get to this?” concludes De Palma.

Subscribe to the newsletter

