Healthcare The Husin Apotti system crashed for an hour on Thursday morning

Thursday, May 5, 2022
The Husin Apotti system crashed for an hour on Thursday morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in World Europe
The disturbance was corrected about an hour after it was detected.

Helsinki and the joint health care information system used by the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), Apotti, crashed on Thursday morning for about an hour.

Apotti combines social and health care data into one and the same system.

According to Hus’s communication, a malfunction entered the system at 9.20 in the morning, which prevented the use of Apot. The entire system was down for about an hour.

The fault was resolved at 10.18.

So far, there is no information on what caused the system crash, communication is reported.

Apotti is used by about 47,000 social and health professionals.

Apotti was the first to report the fall Yle.

