Healthcare | The hospital in Peijas is being expanded, buildings with up to ten floors will be built in the area

Peijas hospital is expanding. With the expansion, the hospital will have more than 700 new hospital beds.

Peijas big changes are coming to the hospital area. If the expansion plans go through, two new wards buildings, a new operating room building and a parking garage will be erected in the area.

The expansions are made because the Hus group wants hospital facilities that meet current requirements. The welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava, on the other hand, wants to centralize all wards under one roof.

The total amount of new construction proposed for the area is approximately 90,000 floor square meters.

With the expansion, the hospital will have more than 700 new hospital beds. The second ward building is paid for by Hus and the other by the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area. There will be 288 hospital beds in the Husi building and 450 in the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area building.

Planned the new buildings cannot fit in the current area, but for them additional space has to be taken from the northern part of the plot. Currently, there is a Peijas parking lot and a small forest area.

The forest area is actively used by the children of the neighboring kindergarten. The parking garage and footpath would take a large part of the forest area, and only a small piece would remain in the northwest corner.

“There will certainly be opinions about it when the formula becomes visible. We have recognized that it is a difficult place when there is both a daycare center and a school next door,” says the site plan architect of the City of Vantaa Milja Halmkrona.

The oldest part of Peijas hospital was completed in 1990. The hospital extension was completed in 2007. Now the hospital is going to be expanded again.

The reference scheme was presented on Tuesday at the residents’ meeting in Koivukylä, where residents were concerned about how to arrange safe walking connections for children to school and daycare.

“The plans are to move Sairaalakatu so that access takes place from the east side of the parking garage, i.e. from where the forest area is now,” says Halmkrona.

Halmkrona says that the zoning employees plan to discuss the plan changes with the kindergarten and school in the area.

“We have to find out how they use the forest, what is important to them and how the routes are currently used. Based on that, we thought about what would be the most effective solution.”

A walking route through the forest is under consideration, but nothing has been decided yet.

Second The most likely point of discussion in the expansion plan is located on the west side of Sairaalakatu. The alignment of Sairaalakatu might be changed, so that the street would run closer to the Hansinkatu apartment buildings than it does now.

The wards buildings are also planned to be significantly higher than the current buildings, which would mean less sunlight for the residents of the apartment buildings on Hansinkatu.

“Yes, the big buildings will shade them, but only in the mornings,” states Halmkrona.

One of the buildings would be eight stories and the other ten stories, and one or two of the stories would be underground.

The eight-story parking garage to be built in the area would be partially underground. In the current plans, four of the floors are underground.

The new buildings planned for the hospital area in Peijas are significantly higher than the old ones.

Cost estimate not yet done for the whole project.

Manager of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area spa center Pasi Salo says that according to a rough estimate made last year, the cost of the inpatient ward building in Vantaa and Kerava would be around 240 million euros. This figure does not include costs from the parking garage.

The architect of Husin Tilakeskus Salla Itäahon according to last year’s project report, the price of the new operating theater building and the renovations of the old facilities was estimated at 73 million euros. A few years ago, the total estimate of the costs of all Husi’s construction projects in the region was 260 million euros.

The construction will start with the construction and basic repairs of the new part of the operating theater funded by Hus.

“The goal is for the construction of the new surgery department to start in 2025. It could be ready in 2027,” says Itäaho.

Next there is a parking garage in the construction line. It is still open when the inpatient buildings will be built.

Pasi Salo thinks it is likely that Hus will build his own before the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas.

“Construction will not be possible in the next few years because there is no money.”

The project is designed so that the buildings can be built at different times.

When the project comes to fruition, it means that hospital operations at Katriina Hospital will end. The future use of Katriina’s hospital building has yet to be decided.

“There is a discussion about its future,” says Pasi Salo.

Katriina Hospital is owned by the city of Vantaa.

Currently, the new site plan for the Peijas hospital area is being prepared. The goal is for the finished site plan proposal to be available for viewing in August–September. In this case, residents can express their opinion about the formula.

