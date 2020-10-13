Healthcare The health care industry was cautiously in favor of the government’s sote proposal

Retrospective laws preoccupy the Bee. Aaltonen from Pihlajalinna criticizes the management funds for going to build and run a new governance model.

Private health care companies were cautiously positive about the government parties’ compromise on social reform.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) states that 21 welfare areas will be established in Finland, in addition to which the organizer will be the City of Helsinki.

In terms of purchasing services, the multi-productivity model will be maintained, and service vouchers can be used as before, Kiuru said.

“It’s awkward take no final position, ”CEO of the Association of Welfare Industries, which represents companies Ulla-Maija Rajakangas said.

“The reasoning texts of the law are decisive.”

According to Rajakangas, a good thing for companies is that the care guarantee will be tightened and the legislation will presumably progress at the pace of social reform.

According to Rajakangas, welfare companies are calling for welfare areas to be rewarded when providing equal services to all if the well-being and health of the people in the area improve.

“Welfare areas should not be given money on the basis of morbidity alone. You could also give a carrot. ”

Services In assessing the constitutionality of access, in addition to sufficient own production, Rajakangas should take into account whether restricting the use of purchasing services jeopardizes access to services.

“I would also like to see better stakeholder consultation. Now [sote-uudistusta] has been prepared behind closed doors. “

Bee President and CEO of Länsi-Pohja Oy Lasse Männistö told Mehiläinen that he was waiting for a section-level proposal of legislation before it could give a more detailed assessment of the proposal.

According to Minister Kiuru, in the Lapland welfare area, the joint emergency and special level emergency services of Länsi-Pohja Hospital can be continued until the end of 2032, but the outsourcing to Mehiläinen must be stopped after 2025.

The outsourcing agreement made by Mehiläinen a few years ago has been made for 15 years, and the sote proposal would cut it off prematurely.

“Naturally, we consider the retroactive proposal based on legislation to be very special in Finnish legal culture, and it is clear that there are still numerous issues to be resolved in connection with the possible annulment of the agreements. Above all, possible cancellation is a risk for the services of the area’s residents and the hospital’s operations, ”Männistö reported.

According to Männistö, Mehiläinen Länsi-Pohja has saved millions of euros annually in municipal costs.

“We will continue this work for the benefit of our customers in the years to come.”

Social- and the CEO of Pihlajalinna, which provides health services Joni Aaltonen criticizes the government’s sote agreement on the weakness of the targets.

“We haven’t seen the final records yet. Depending on what information has leaked, the presentation has not changed significantly from the original. ”

In Aaltonen’s opinion, the basic problem of the SOTE agreement is that it creates an additional administrative structure instead of allocating funds for the reform of services and thus for the management of costs.

“Now, in terms of cost management, we start by locking in the current way of producing services, which is largely based on the work done by people.”

“As the population ages, costs will skyrocket when service operations are not reformed.”

Aaltosen according to him, the creation and running of a new governance structure in itself eats up funds that could have been spent on services.

In his view, public administrations do not have the same built-in motivation to reform services as private companies, with some exceptions such as the Tax Administration.

For example, an assessment of the need for treatment made on the phone or dealing with a doctor’s video reception is easier for customers who are customer-oriented, Aaltonen thinks.

Finland Entrepreneurs felt the government’s sote performance had “improved from last sight”.

“The role of companies is more clearly quoted. However, you need to see the clauses in order to assess the effectiveness of the changes, ”says the CEO of Entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen evaluates the government’s sote proposal in a press release.