Healthcare The guardian can finally view the Omakanta data of their child over the age of 10

A sufficiently mature young person can ask for their care information to be hidden.

Self-supporting online service the long-awaited reform will be achieved when carers will be able to view the data of their children over the age of 10 in the future.

“Showing information to carers over the age of 10 is a welcome thing and makes everyday life easier for families. We hope that healthcare organizations will have access to the new functionality as soon as possible, ”Kela Kanta Services Customer Service Manager Hanna Malinen says in a press release.

Kela maintains Healthcare Kanta information management services, of which Omakanta is a part. You can view your own health information and recipes, among other things, through your own population. The service requires authentication.

Just identification has caused inconvenience to children over 10 years of age and their carers. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) previously specified that guardians have access to their children’s records recorded when the child is under 10 years of age. Based on the right to self-determination, a child over the age of 10 has had to log in to the service himself.

To use the own portfolio, you need a Finnish personal identity number as well as online banking IDs, a mobile certificate or an electronic identity card. Logging in to the service has been difficult, as banks do not issue online banking IDs to those under 15 years of age.

Last year, THL announced a change in electronic transactions.

“The extension of on-behalf services to all minors under the age of ten requires that professionals record in the patient information systems whether the minor’s data can be passed on to the guardians,” said THL’s Development Manager Outi Lehtokari.

Young the right to self-determination will therefore continue to be taken care of. In the future, the health care professional can make an assessment of the minor’s ability to decide on his or her treatment. The assessment is influenced by, among other things, the minor’s age, level of maturity and the matter to be treated.

If the minor is mature enough to decide on his or her own care, he or she also has the right to decide whether to show his or her information in the Self-Stock to a guardian.

“The assessment and decision to show information to the guardian in Omakanta is always case-specific. A young person who is judged to be decisive cannot decide categorically that their own information will never be visible to the guardian, ”says Malinen.

According to Kela, the necessary upgrades have already been made to Kanta services, but healthcare must make changes to its own patient information systems. The first healthcare organizations have already had their patient information systems updated.