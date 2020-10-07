Healthcare The government’s social security reform would drastically take tax revenues from Helsinki to other parts of Finland – the reform is now almost complete, RKP very dissatisfied with the financing of future provinces

The RKP believes that the funding model would lead to cuts in health and medical care in several areas.

Government parties have been in close consultation in recent days on the details of social and health care reform. The laws on reform are to be submitted to Parliament well in advance of Christmas.

In the negotiations so far, the most dissatisfied has been the RKP, which is at war with the future financing solution for military and provincial reform. The RKP is also disappointed that there has been little support from other governing parties. Expectations were particularly strong for the Greens, who are strong in those areas where funding decisions have the most to lose.

Chairman of the RKP, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson already said two weeks ago at the RKP party meeting that the party cannot accept the funding model planned for SOTE reform.

“The RKP cannot accept a model that in many provinces would lead to cuts in health and medical care. In which area of ​​Finland are there too many nurses or doctors? In which province can home care and service housing be reduced as the population ages? ” Henriksson said at the time.

Henriksson argued that in the round of opinions on social laws that ended at the end of September, many others also raised concerns about the funding model.

The RKP has calculated that most Finns live in areas that are losing money.

The NCB also wants changes to the nullity of certain large purchasing service agreements in the War Enforcement Act. This means large outsourcing agreements that could be considered void by the province if they are against the future law and cannot be made legal.

This would interfere with contract law and do so retroactively. Also in the round of statements, this brisk side of the operation aroused astonishment, and the government is likely to have to file the text of the law so that the sote does not push the Constitutional Committee again in this regard.

Government parties are now going through statements and making changes to legal texts. The negotiations are described as solution-seeking because the government finally and finally wants to get the military and provincial reform moving forward.

In addition to the funding model, the statements called for and called for changes in, among other things, how the state governs the provinces and how the provinces can use private purchasing services. According to the bill, control will be tightened on how the state now controls municipalities.

The government’s sote ministers have set a timetable that should be ready this week or next week at the latest. Among other things, the bills are facing a round in the Legislative Review Council before they can be presented to Parliament.

Government The SOTE reform removes social and health care from the responsibility of municipalities, and the organizers of the SOTE will henceforth be 21 SOTE provinces and Helsinki.

The funding model for SOTE and the provinces differs considerably from how municipalities now finance SOTE services. This is because, at least in the first place, the provinces will not have the right to tax, but their funding will come mainly from the state. The large share of state funding is the reason why state control is also tightening.

In the future, all provinces will receive their money mainly on the basis of the needs of the population’s services. Provincial needs have been reduced by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), taking into account, among other things, the age structure of the province and the amount of diseases that cost a lot of money to treat in the area.

The results are not surprising: the need for services is greatest in the loss-making areas of South Savo, Kainuu and North Karelia, and lowest in Uusimaa.

The most vocal about the funding model have been those in areas with a good economic situation and a young, healthy population, such as Helsinki, Espoo, the rest of western Uusimaa, Ostrobothnia and migratory urban areas. The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Hus is also very concerned about its future funding.

If the governing parties do not file for the funding model, the province will in future receive about 80 percent of its SOTE funding based on service needs. About 13 percent come on a per capita basis, that is, according to the population. The smallest proportions take into account, among other things, the bilingualism of the population, foreign language and various financing needs due to the circumstances of the province.

Money the transfer from the municipal war to the provincial war will be made by reducing the municipal tax percentage of all Finnish municipalities by 13.26 percentage points and transferring the municipal tax revenue to the state.

High-growth cities in particular fear that the cut in the municipal tax rate will jeopardize their ability to finance the services required for growth, which will remain on their shoulders even after the transfer of social services.

Therefore, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, there have been outrages at the fact that a huge amount of tax funds are being transferred to the rest of Finland from Finland’s largest population, and funding in these areas will be less than before – because the need for services is lower.

Changes in funding are to be smoothed along transitional periods so that no municipality or future province faces abrupt cuts.