Healthcare | The government’s plan to completely remove Kela compensations for, among other things, physiotherapy and many laboratory tests receives widespread criticism

Kela reimbursements would be completely removed from, for example, private physiotherapy visits, radiation and cytostat treatments, as well as many laboratory tests and imaging visits.

The government the intention to cut Kela compensation from private medical care has received widespread criticism in the opinion round. For example, Kela, Kuluttajaliitto, Kantaliitto, companies in the healthcare sector and trade unions in the sector oppose the proposal.

The government plans to cut Kela compensations from private doctor’s visits by around 64 million euros. With the savings, the government wants to partially finance the addition of caregivers to the elderly services, i.e. the implementation of the already decided increase in the caregiver rating.

Read more: The government’s election promise on the nursing dimensioning of services for the elderly is only being realized on paper – “This summer will certainly be the most difficult situation that has existed in history”

Kela reimbursements would be completely removed from, for example, private physiotherapy visits, radiation and cytostat treatments, as well as many laboratory tests and imaging visits.

In addition, you would receive less compensation for doctor’s visits than now on average. The government proposes to receive a flat compensation of around eight euros for doctor and specialist visits. Currently, the compensation for a doctor’s visit varies according to its duration, and a specialist’s visit is paid more. On average, in 2021, for example, EUR 16.42 was paid for the doctor’s fee.

Reimbursements related to dental care and mental health care remain unchanged.

On Sunday in the completed opinion round, 25 opinions were given on the draft proposal, of which only a few supported the reform even in part or had a neutral attitude towards it. Many called for the change to be canceled completely.

Concern is caused, for example, by whether the reform will worsen treatment queues in public healthcare. The timing of the change in the law is criticized as bad, because hospitals are already overcrowded due to the shortage of nurses and the medical debt caused by the corona pandemic. In addition, health services will move from the municipalities to the welfare regions at the beginning of next year.

In the draft presentation, 10 million euros have been set aside to cover the costs of transferring customers from private to public services. At the same time, however, it is noted that the estimate is indicative and the costs may vary by region.

The government wants to achieve savings through cuts. For example, the National Pension Service (Kela) doubts their implementation, which opposes the proposal.

“The indirect costs of health care may become greater than the benefits sought through savings. Savings can cause an increasing need for income support to a certain extent, prolong the start of treatments, extend sickness allowance periods and also weaken the functional capacity of the elderly,” Kela’s statement states.

Also, for example, the Confederation of Municipalities considers it unlikely that the changes would result in the kind of savings that could be used to finance the provision of nurses as promised.

Compensations have already been quite small, e.g. for physiotherapy calculated at 6.63 euros per visit. According to the government’s proposal, compensations no longer actually increase the chances of choosing a service provider.

For example, Kuluttajaliitto disagrees.

“In euro terms, even a small Kela compensation can have a great factual significance in whether a person is able to apply for treatment in the private sector with the compensation,” says the association in its statement.

The level of compensation has already been cut during several governments. Currently, the Kela compensation is only about 14 percent of the price of a doctor’s visit. A couple of decades ago, the share was more than a third.

Kela compensations are paid the most for visits to the dentist, gynecologist and ophthalmologist.

Reimbursements for gynecologist and ophthalmologist visits are also planned to be reduced. Dentist visits are excluded from surgeries.

Many parties point out that it can be difficult for a gynecologist or an ophthalmologist to get into the public sphere. Some of the speakers point out that when it comes to gynecologist visits, it’s also about equality.

“We consider it a serious shortcoming that the gender effects of the show have not been evaluated. In the current situation, there is no access to a gynecologist in public health care in many areas,” says Kuntalitto in its statement.

The umbrella organization of social and health organizations Soste, which is one of the few to support the government’s proposal, also points out specialists. In its opinion, welfare areas should in the future organize the services of gynecologists and ophthalmologists using service vouchers if necessary.

Specially companies and employers criticize the fact that the government is removing the Kela compensation from private physiotherapy visits as well. This is opposed by, for example, Suomen Yrittäjät, Hyvinvointiaala Hali, Mehiläinen, Suomen Kuntoutusyrittäjät and Suomen Physiotherapy.

“We find this proposed change very worrying from the point of view of entrepreneurs in the industry, but above all from the people’s point of view. It is worth stating that the current model is functional and should be further developed and expanded,” says Suomen Yrittäjien, for example Henrik Wickström in the statement.

Kela also points out that a large part of physiotherapy is provided by the private sector and professionals with a referral from public healthcare. The role as a supplement to public healthcare is similar to that of gynecologists and ophthalmologists.

The reform would also affect the reimbursement of travel expenses. If Kela reimbursements according to the Health Insurance Act are removed from certain procedures in private healthcare, trips to them would also no longer be reimbursed.

So the preparation of the so-called multi-channel financing bite has included the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) to the government program as part of the social and healthcare reform. Multi-channel financing means that many entities participate in the financing of medical care and medicines, such as municipalities, the state, households, employers, wage earners and private insurance companies.

The government is supposed to deal with the bill in its so-called budget rush at the turn of August or September. The law is supposed to enter into force at the beginning of next year.

Correction 8.8. 19:11: Henrik Wickström’s first name was previously misspelled as Henri.