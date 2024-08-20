Healthcare | The government wants to break up care queues with Kela reimbursements – the number of users increased only slightly at the beginning of the year

Health care|During the beginning of the year, the number of people who received Kela compensation for visiting a private doctor increased by a moderate 1.3 percent compared to last year. The government hopes that the use of compensation would increase in order to shorten queues for public healthcare.

A private doctor reception Kela compensations were paid in January–July more than 31 million euros more than a year earlier. The matter is clear from the recent information published by Kela.

Compensations were paid in January–July totaling more than 50 million euros. At the same time last year, the amount was around 19 million euros.

The growth is mainly due to the fact that Petteri Orpon The (kok) board increased the lump sums of Kela compensation from the beginning of the year. 30 euros are now reimbursed for visits to a private doctor, 25 euros for a video reception and 8 euros for a telephone or chat reception. Previously, 8 euros were reimbursed for all of these.

The number of people who received Kela compensation increased by 1.3 percent compared to last year. In its press release, Kela describes the change as moderate.

Orphan the government decided to add 500 million euros to Kela compensation for private care in the years 2024–2027. The state’s financial contribution is EUR 335 million.

The government has justified the increase by dismantling healthcare treatment queues. The idea is that the pressure on public health care would ease when some people would switch to using private medical services more than they currently do.

The government is also preparing a completely new Kela compensation model, which was supposed to come into effect in 2025.

Kela reimbursements are about Kela reimbursing the customer for part of the costs of visiting a private doctor.