Healthcare The goal of a seven-day care guarantee will not be met during this term – Live broadcast of the press conference in progress

The goal of tightening the care guarantee to seven days has been judged unrealistic. The government’s previous goal of bringing the reform into force already during this term will not be achieved.

Government the ambitious goal of a seven-day care guarantee is progressing. Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden (sd) is currently holding a briefing on the modification of the care guarantee. HS shows the opportunity live in this article.

Government presented a proposal to Parliament today to amend the care guarantee. The proposal strengthens the care guarantee in outpatient primary care to seven days and in oral health to three months.

In oral health care, emergency treatment should be achieved within a maximum of three months of the assessment of the need for treatment. Now the deadline is six months.

The proposal does not apply to time limits for access to specialist care.

Previously the government’s goal was to bring new legislation into force for faster access to care in april 2023. Based on the feedback from the draft proposal, this goal was abandoned, minister linden said at the event.

The proposal would stagger the entry into force of the reform so that the deadline for access to emergency care in primary care would be tightened to 14 days from 1 September 2023. The seven-day care guarantee would not take effect until November 1, 2024.

In oral health care, the deadline for emergency care would be tightened from the current six months to four months on September 1, 2023. The three-month oral health care guarantee would take effect on November 1, 2024.

The goal tightening the care guarantee has previously been criticized as unrealistic. For example, the State Economic Research Center Vatt estimates in winterthe reform does not take sufficient account of the shortage of health workers and the amount of additional funding required by the reform.

According to Vatt, the biggest obstacle to a seven-day care guarantee is the shortage of health care workers.