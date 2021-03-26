Healthcare The corona epidemic reduced the number of patient injury reports, some tens of virus-related reports

The decrease in reports was mainly due to the shutdown of non-urgent care in the spring.

To the Patient Insurance Center 8,390 reports of patient injuries were made last year. The number was about 13 percent less than the previous year.

The information is revealed Patient Insurance Center annual report.

The corona epidemic contributed to the decrease in reporting volumes due to, among other things, reduced visits to non-emergency care and procedures.

The decrease in patient injury reports was mainly due to the shutdown of non-urgent care in the spring. In addition, patients also canceled their own appointments and did not seek treatment as actively as before.

“The more treatment visits there are, the greater the likelihood that patient injuries will occasionally occur. So, as treatment visits and procedures decreased in the spring, so did claims reports, ”said the director of the Patient Insurance Center (PVK). Minna Plit-Turunen says in a press release.

The number of notifications decreased especially in April – August. From the beginning of the autumn, notifications were made at the usual pace, until, as the epidemic deteriorated, the number of notifications started to fall again in December.

Plit-Turunen estimates that the number of notifications will turn up again as the situation in healthcare normalizes as the corona epidemic subsides.

Reimbursable the injuries were most often related to surgical and anesthetic procedures. The injuries sustained in connection with them were compensated last year in 996. Less than half of these were related to musculoskeletal surgery.

Compensable patient injury most often occurs with hip and knee arthroplasties and nerve root release surgeries, which are the most quantified.

A total of 269 damages were incurred in connection with dental procedures. Of these, 110 occurred in connection with root canal treatment and 79 in connection with dental prosthetic treatment.

About one in three claimants received compensation for at least one of the reported damage events.

To the Patient Insurance Center some dozen reports were made last year related to the coronavirus. Compensation proceedings in these cases are still pending.

Coronavirus was most clearly associated with reports in which the patient had received coronavirus in ward care and, at worst, died of viral covid-19 disease.

In addition, the notifications concerned, inter alia, delays in diagnosis and treatment, cancellation or delay of the agreed procedure or treatment period, or prolongation of treatment due to the coronavirus situation.

The Patient Insurance Center will publish a separate thematic report on corona-related patient injuries later this year.