Genoa – “As the CISL FP Liguria has denounced countless times in the past, the condition of Ligurian healthcare is increasingly critical. From an analysis of the situation of the local healthcare companies, the imbalance that persists between the services to be guaranteed and the staffing of the operational units emerges clearly. Healthcare workers are forced to perform continuously beyond the scheduled hours, in an attempt to deal with organic deficiencies, the same deficiencies that the managements of the various companies are the first to denounce as an excuse for the critical issues that afflict the staff. It’s time to act before it’s too late. Because the system is collapsing. Act immediately with clear and decisive steps”, they denounce in a note the general secretary of CISL Liguria Public Function Gabriele Bertocchi and the member of the regional secretariat of Cisl Public Function Liguria Andrea Manfredi.

“The situation of the OSS has been languishing for too long, with enormous needs overwhelming all the healthcare institutions in the area. You need to scroll through the existing ranking proceeding immediately with hiring, then think now about the next competitions. We then ask for the immediate announcement of a competition for nurses for the metropolitan area, which opens a new season of essential hiring for companies in this area”.

“Even before that – continue the CISL managers – it is necessary to draw on the substantial resources share of nurses who remained in work limbo for having rejected the first call since the last competition held, when they believed that this option was possible. A misunderstanding caused by an institutional communication that seemed to allow them a choice, which today no longer seems legitimate. About 370 professionals belonging to this profile are currently blocked in this tank which could, in our opinion, be used in the same area where there is a personnel crisis. The CISL FP Liguria therefore asks that these steps be taken immediately, and are only the first in a long series capable of remedying the shortcomings of all health figures who are fundamental to the survival of the public system”, we read again in the note.