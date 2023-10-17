The excellent local healthcare experiences as a starting point for real change in the Italian healthcare service: is the philosophy behind the volume “The community that heals – From experience to the model of management of chronicity in the national health system”, created with the contribution of Galapagos in editorial partnership with Egea, which tells what innovations are being implemented at a regional level to improve the management of chronic patients.

From the work – a note reports – a significant picture emerges which enhances the concrete experience gained in the area and outlines the main challenges to be faced to implement the objectives of Ministerial Decree 77, which defines the guidelines and innovative standards for the National Health Service and regional health services, placing the territorial dimension as the fulcrum of more accessible and sustainable health planning. The final objective is to identify models that can make the system more organised, accessible and sustainable.

The research that led to the writing of the volume identified eight main challenges for the health system, which affect the entire Italian territory and which are already finding answers in the local realities examined: connection between hospital and territory, achieved with clinical governance on the territory and continuity of routes; planning of “engineered” personal paths, through tools such as territorial operations centers; application of standards that have community homes, community hospitals and service pharmacies as protagonists; integration between social, welfare and health dimensions; implementation of pathology networks, especially for chronic patients; differentiate the clinical and health offer based on citizens’ needs; availability of the drug as an evaluation parameter: prescriptive appropriateness and adherence to therapies become indicators to measure the coherence of the healthcare system; digital transition in regional health systems to measure and facilitate the management of personalized pathways, improving clinical outcomes, quality of life and sustainability.

The book, edited by Maria Rosaria Natale, founder and CEO of Your Business Partner, was presented today in Rome, at the Ministry of Health, during an institutional forum attended by several representatives of national and regional health institutions. “Our SSR is faced with the challenge of guaranteeing care to an increasingly long-lived population with a growing incidence of chronic pathologies – comments the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, in the greeting message sent to the event promoters – to address this challenge effectively, it is essential to put the person at the center, enhancing local and home care, exploiting the opportunities offered by digital health and telemedicine and actively promoting scientific research. We are investing in this direction through Pnrr funds to allow our NHS to make a leap in quality, offering more personalized and targeted assistance to chronic patients”.

During the trip around Italy that led to the creation of the book – the note details – 40 decision makers were met, including general, health and socio-health directors of local health companies, district directors, heads of public and private hospitals, regional institutions in eight Italian regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Puglia, Sicily. A comparison that led to the selection of 16 experiences that represent models of response to the challenges posed by Ministerial Decree 77.

“The ‘Community that Cares’ project saw Galapagos engaging in the collection of the most virtuous experiences of territorial healthcare, to highlight the practices of simple and effective healthcare, where the social-welfare dimension is part of the treatment – ​​declares Alberto Avaltroni, Vp Country Head Galapagos – we offer this book to the country with the aim of promoting best practices that can serve as inspiration and heritage for the entire territory, to raise awareness and create ‘culture’ on value-based healthcare, to present innovative models to the institutions and to encourage networking among public health decision-makers”.