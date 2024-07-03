Sarah de Lagarde walks near her home in London, after losing her right arm in a tube accident two years ago. Sarah was rushing to a train in September 2022 when she slipped and fell through a gap between the platform and the train. She was stuck for 15 terrifying minutes, undetected, and was hit by two trains. She survived, but her right arm and lower right leg had to be amputated. The solution was to install prosthetic limbs that would restore Sarah’s life to normal. Artificial intelligence was Sarah’s lifeline. Eighteen months after her traumatic accident, Sarah, now 44, has regained some sense of normalcy thanks to advances in artificial intelligence-powered prosthetics. She has a new arm and hand, which she confidently uses to open bins, make her morning coffee, water plants, and hang her clothes. Sarah’s experience with artificial intelligence-powered prosthetics is an opportunity to prove that AI really does help, and that healthcare in general is a good place to look for the bright side of AI. The cost of these limbs remains a hurdle for individuals. Each part of the prosthetic limb is manufactured by a separate company, which increases the financial burden. For example, the prosthetic arm used by Sarah cost more than 100,000 pounds, or about $125,000. (Photo courtesy of the New York Times)