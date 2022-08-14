Healthcare | The board of the Hus corporation will discuss next year’s budget on Monday: There may be cuts to services

The new Hus group is having a referral discussion on the budget framework for 2023. There may be reductions in services for next year.

New The organizational meeting of the board of the Hus corporation will be held on Monday, August 15.

The operation of the Hus municipal corporation will end at the end of the year, and the name Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) will remain in history. The new Hus group will start operations from next year. In the background is the social security reform, with which Husi’s charter had to be redrafted.

The board of directors manages the operation, administration and finances of the Hus corporation. The board has 17 members, who are divided based on the population of the regions, in addition to which the University of Helsinki has two representatives. A city councilor from the coalition was elected as the chairman of the board in July Risto Rautava.

At the meeting, the board will have a referral discussion on Husi’s 2023 budget framework, which was approved by the group meeting at its meeting in July.

Budget framework for the year 2023 is 2,092 million euros. The number is significantly lower than before, which may cause reductions in services for next year.

The government is supposed to decide on the maximum price of 210 million euros for the project plan for the new building of Hus Apteek, central kitchen and parking in the Meilahti hospital area. The project plan has previously been approved by the board of the Hus municipal association.

The current pharmacy and kitchen operate in outdated premises, and with the Bridge Hospital to be completed in early 2023, more parking space will be needed in the area.

The meeting the decisions are published on Husi’s website after reviewing the protocol.

The board of the Hus corporation and the former board of the Hus municipal corporation will meet alternately during the fall. The council of the Hus municipal association meets once before the turn of the year, as does the Hus association meeting.

The members of the Hus group are the city of Helsinki and the welfare regions of Eastern Uusimaa, Central Uusimaa, Western Uusimaa and Vantaa and Kerava.