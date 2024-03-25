The push and pull on new tariff nomenclature could see a way out with thehypothesis of extension of the entry into force of the decreescheduled for April 1st, to January 1, 2025. A breath ofoxygen for the sector of accredited private laboratories and centers with respect to the cut in tariffs on tests and visits reported for months. The turning point could already be in the next meeting of the State-Regions Conference if, however, the most important 'white smoke' arrives, that of Mef. Someone signs of an extension of the nomenclature had also arrived from the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, and from the Minister of Health himself, Orazio Schillaci. “This important provision, which demonstrates an awareness on the part of the Minister of Health Schillaci and the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, allows us to save not only public hospitals, but also affiliated private healthcare facilities, private laboratories and clinics affiliated, private clinics and authorized affiliated hospitals”, he writes Uap in a note.

There extension will help Also “to save the 40,000 workers at risk of losing their jobs. Italian healthcare and especially that of the regions of Southern Italy, in the recovery plan, can breathe a sigh of relief because “the extension” represents a victory above all for the protection of the health of the weakest groups and the chronically ill, because it allows us to continue to offer a quality service in the area. The Uap – concludes the note – thanks the efforts made in recent days especially by President Roccawho has shown that he understands the real situation of the country and that he has the courage to make the best choices for the protection and safeguarding of the health of Italian citizens”.