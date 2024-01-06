Healthcare, Nursing Up De Palma: “We must fight the phenomenon of token nurses”

“On the one hand i emergency room crowded and literally haywireincapable of managing a “simple” flu emergency, tell of a healthcare system at the height of discomfort and disorganization, forcing “the few” professionals who remain in the field to even give up, and it is certainly not the first time, their own holidaysas happens in Emilia Romagna or Campania, subjecting themselves once again to grueling shifts and putting aside family affections and personal life.

On the other hand, paradox of paradoxes, the healthcare companiesin the chaos of disorganization, to plug the holes of staff shortages, they scrape the bottom of the barrel and literally throw to the wind the already scarce resources available, investing money on external professionals which cost the Regions three times as much, if not even more, than the “meager” salary of a nurse employed by the NHS.

In the end, from this desolate picture, only one certainty emerges: it is the community that pays the most, grappling with a sanitary system decidedly unsuccessful. After our complaint about the inconveniences of first aid and on what are, in fact, the structural deficiencies of a healthcare system that is increasingly in deep crisis, we wanted to delve deeper, in five key regions, into what is the delicate chapter of token nurses.

A thorny issue, a modus operandi that is decidedly difficult to understand, in the eyes of those who, like us, fight to encourage politics to seek solutions that start from the valorisation of the forces that already exist in the field, in our case true excellences.

Incredibly, not only is this valorization still far from coming, but above all we are faced with “buffer organizational solutions“truly inexplicable, which only makes the situation worse, moreover squandering the already scarce resources available to healthcare companies that are certainly not surfing on gold”. As Antonio De PalmaNational President of Nursing Up.

Between 2022 and 2023 the case of token nurses literally hit the headlines. We were among the first to report episodes such as that of San Luigi di Orbassano, in Piedmont, where, to replace three nurses who retired, external assistance professionals were called upon, with a spending commitment of 67 thousand euros, to cover for just three months, at the exorbitant cost of more than 20 thousand euros each, the lack of staff in the operating room. Incredible but true! We were the first to report all this. Coin-operated professionals are paid double if not in some cases triple compared to our nurses”, he comments De Palma.

