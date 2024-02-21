Artificial intelligence in medicine and Italians: 68% believe that digital transformation and AI can help our country's healthcare; however, 32% express concern, especially about the absence of human contact and the difficulty people have in having access to digital tools. These are some of the data that emerged from the Ipsos research 'Priorities and expectations of Italians for a new NHS', presented on the occasion of the sixth edition of 'Inventing for Life Health Summit', an event organized in Rome by MSD Italia.

According to the survey, for 68% of Italians the digital transition can reduce the workload of healthcare personnel, identify risk factors early, help in diagnosis and personalize treatments. While 32% of the sample of interviewees expressed concern, especially about the absence of human contact and the difficulty of accessing digital tools.

“Digital transformation and artificial intelligence are seen with great attention by citizens, but there are elements of concern – said Nando Pagnoncelli, president of Ipsos – The idea of ​​a lack of human contact is worrying. So yes to telemedicine, but we must not impoverish the relationship.” In this, he added, “the general practitioner also has a fundamental role in combating fake news. The citizen is vulnerable to untruthful information. The proximity of the doctor and his authority can be an antidote to the spread of false news “.