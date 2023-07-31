Digitization in healthcare is a ‘I would like, but I need support’, as emerges from the survey ‘Digital Health: attitudes and skills of health professionals towards digital’, conducted by Consulcesi Group on its database of health professionals made up of doctors, nurses, psychologists, biologists and other health professionals. Starting from the data collected, the group has launched an innovative digital solution, ‘Consulcesi Club’, with news and insights available 24 hours a day on medicine and research, environment and health, digital health, tax authorities and taxes, regulations and law, insurance and protection with interactive and live formats (podcasts, videos, guides, infographics, e-books) and to be consulted as needed to review the information acquired in over 300 online CME training courses. The service also includes exclusive access to the PubMed database.

From the survey of 1,300 health professionals – a note explains – emerge 4 profiles of healthcare professionals and their relationship with digitalisation: ‘on track’, ‘addict’, ‘out of the box’ or ‘dinosaur’. The ’employee’ and ‘out of shell’ profiles make up 63% of the panel; they are characterized by a medium-unfamiliarity with technology, but would like to know more. In detail, 34% of the interviewees are defined as ’employees’ because they are subject to the decisions of the structure to which they belong; 29% are ‘out of their shell’ because they tend to use traditional tools, are not in step with the times, even if they feel the need to adapt. For this category – Consulcesi points out – training courses are essential to support the digitization process. Only 26% of healthcare professionals are ‘on the spot’: they welcome telemedicine as an opportunity to meet the needs of patients and other remote solutions to update themselves as professionals. Among these, a smaller percentage (12%) has higher skills and autonomy, such as smart management of the doctor’s office and visits. This profile loves highly interactive services, with innovative formats. Finally, only 6% fall into the ‘dinosaur’ category, because they are particularly hostile to novelties and with little interest in digital solutions.

Furthermore, the data in the report confirms that well over half of the sample (about 61%) wants to try to keep up with the times, integrating digital with analogical and traditional systems. To these must be added a 35% who declare themselves “at ease” with technology and who are often consulted by colleagues for help. Overall, doctors also confirm themselves as a category eager to know and passionate. 60% get information on work topics and news out of passion and curiosity, while a minority (16%) does so only when they have a specific need or to reach the ECMs. Finally, very few tend not to go beyond their professional sphere, only 7%.

In the new Consulcesi Club, optimized for accessibility from PCs, tablets and smartphones – reads the note – there are also digital and remote insurance and legal assistance services, as appreciated by ‘on the spot’ and ’employee’ doctors. And again, legal services with unlimited advice in the civil, criminal, labor and professional liability fields; insurance solutions for all areas, for professional and private life, and specialized consultants to turn to at any time. And then exclusive agreements to access legal and insurance services, travel and sport at advantageous conditions. The contents of the courses aimed at digitization in healthcare are dedicated to doctors defined as ‘out of the shell’, who will thus be able to obtain support in the path towards digitization, as required by the Pnrr.

“If people, their interests and their needs remain at the center – comments Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi – thanks to a better use of technology, the new Consulcesi Club can provide its members with a renewed offer and accompany healthcare professionals to live the digital revolution as protagonists”.