Healthcare Super and Tehy begin preparations for mass redundancies, the nurses’ strike canceled

Tehy’s and Super’s boards met today to state that the situation calls for tougher industrial action, they say in a statement.

Nursing associations Super and Tehy are preparing for a mass resignation, they announced on Tuesday.

According to them, the second phase of the nursing strike announced to start on Wednesday has been canceled. The reason, according to organizations, is that the Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindénin (sd) prepare a law on patient safety restricting the right of nurses to strike.

Organizations call the Patient Safety Act a forced labor law.

“The Forced Labor Act has been prepared in co-operation with the other party to the labor dispute – partly with incorrect information. As a result, the pressure on the employer to find a solution has disappeared. It is useless for the government to scoff at its responsibilities, as deep as it is in the labor market. Organizations must now move to more rigorous efforts, ie preparing for mass redundancies, ”says Tehyn’s chairman. Millariikka Rytkönen in the bulletin.