“We are developing solutions that enable the NHS to treat large volumes of patients and thus strengthen the screening front”. These are the words of Niccolò Stefani, vice president and clinical Ai development of DeepHealth, on the occasion of the event ‘Radiology and health IT supported by the Ai: at the technological frontier of a new approach to treatment’, in Milan on the occasion of the 1st Joint Congress of the Radiological Area.
#Healthcare #Stefani #DeepHealth #Committed #helping #NHS #strengthen #screening
Leave a Reply