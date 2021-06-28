Healthcare spending in 2020 increased by almost 9 billion euros
Last year, 116 billion euros was spent on healthcare in the Netherlands, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to 2019. This is apparent from provisional figures published on Tuesday from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), which emphasizes that it concerns a estimate. The fact that 8.9 billion euros more was spent on healthcare in 2020 than in 2019 is mainly due to the corona crisis.
For example, an estimated 4.1 billion euros was spent on financial support for healthcare providers who lost revenue because regular care was lost. In addition, the bonus that healthcare employees received last year was worth 2.1 billion euros. Other corona-related matters, such as purchasing face masks and sheltering the homeless, amounted to around 2.3 billion euros.
Healthcare expenditure was financed by the government, insurance companies and citizens, such as deductibles. Converted per person in 2020, an average of 6,660 euros was spent on care. That is about 475 euros more than in 2019. This increase was not caused by out-of-pocket payments; which fell by 40 euros (6 percent).
In this blog keeps NRC the latest news about the corona crisis in the Netherlands and beyond. These were the main developments on Monday 28 June:
- The last 24 hours have been like Saturday no new corona deaths reported to the RIVM. It number of positive tests came in below six hundred for the third day in a row. In addition, it took Corona patients in Dutch hospitals, the past weekend is further completed.
- The mayors of the 25 security regions met for the last time on Monday evening for their weekly corona meeting. It was decided to meet again in mid-August to discuss what should be done with the one and a half meter rule with outgoing minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice and Security, CDA).
- Thousands of people are still experiencing problems picking up a vaccination certificate in the CoronaCheck app from the government. Responsible outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA) promised on Friday that the problem will be solved before Monday, but that aim was “a little too optimistic”, according to a press officer.
- Tens of thousands of employers There is a risk of having to repay advanced emergency aid to the UWV during the corona pandemic, because they have not applied for a definitive calculation of the NOW allowance. The government agency is launching a campaign to inform them “so that they are not faced with unpleasant surprises.”
