Healthcare spending in 2020 increased by almost 9 billion euros

Last year, 116 billion euros was spent on healthcare in the Netherlands, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to 2019. This is apparent from provisional figures published on Tuesday from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), which emphasizes that it concerns a estimate. The fact that 8.9 billion euros more was spent on healthcare in 2020 than in 2019 is mainly due to the corona crisis.

For example, an estimated 4.1 billion euros was spent on financial support for healthcare providers who lost revenue because regular care was lost. In addition, the bonus that healthcare employees received last year was worth 2.1 billion euros. Other corona-related matters, such as purchasing face masks and sheltering the homeless, amounted to around 2.3 billion euros.

Healthcare expenditure was financed by the government, insurance companies and citizens, such as deductibles. Converted per person in 2020, an average of 6,660 euros was spent on care. That is about 475 euros more than in 2019. This increase was not caused by out-of-pocket payments; which fell by 40 euros (6 percent).