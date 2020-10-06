Healthcare Sote reform would relocate school psychologists and curators to provinces – statements hardly support relocation

The Psychological Association summed up the feedback: big cities, among others, oppose the idea. According to the government, Local Services in Schools would continue despite the transfer.

Finland according to the Psychological Association, almost all of the largest cities have a negative view of the proposal to transfer student care psychologists and curators to the Sote provinces.

Helsinki, Tampere, Vantaa, Turku, Jyväskylä, Lahti and Kuopio oppose the transfer. They would like to keep psychologists and curators in schools and colleges.

The Association of Psychologists has summed up the statements completed last week on laws related to social and health care reform. The conclusion is that a large number of other commentators, including education experts, organizations working with children and young people, and mental health organizations, are opposed to the transfer of study care psychologists and curators.

The Government’s Sote Ministerial Group is currently considering the bills on the basis of the statements made and will decide whether to amend the text of the bills based on requests for amendments.

According to a summary by the Psychological Association, many smaller cities and municipalities are also opposed to the transfer.

Today Psychologists and curators of study care work mainly under the auspices of municipal education.

According to the bill, after the reform, curatorial and psychological services for student care would be organized as part of social and health care services in the Sote province, as well as school health care and secondary school health care. Student care services would continue to be implemented as a local service in schools and educational institutions.

According to the explanatory memorandum, it would then be easier to manage and develop the study provision as a whole. Similarly, links with other social and health care would be strengthened.

Negative an opinion on the transfer will also come from the Board of Education, which is concerned about the plan. In its opinion, it considers it a risk that experts in student care services would distance themselves from the daily lives of pupils and students as well as schools and educational establishments if their offices were located elsewhere and their concrete presence in the community were reduced.

Both development costs would probably raise the threshold for applying for services and reduce their use, the National Board of Education estimates.

According to the National Board of Education, municipalities have so far been able to decide on the organization of services in the way they want according to their own needs and resources.

Also the Association of School Curators, the Education Trade Union OAJ and the Education Employers oppose the transfer of study care psychologists and curators to the Sote provinces.

The OAJ demands that the draft proposal of the Board of Directors be amended so that the organization of psychological and curatorial services for pupil and student care is regulated as the responsibility of municipalities in the current manner.

The Mannerheim League for Child Welfare says in its statement that the transfer involves the risk that the work of psychologists and curators will no longer be closely linked to the work of the rest of the school and educational community. The Alliance, the umbrella organization for the Finnish youth sector, also finds it particularly problematic that the natural connection of psychologists and curators to the school environment is broken during the transfer.

The transfer has also been discussed In the opinion section of the HS. The writings have raised concerns that the current working practice is being violated and that psychological and curatorial services are moving away from the daily life of the school. Admittedly, the Department of Health and Welfare THL experts have liked reform is partly due to the fact that there are now large regional differences in the availability of student care services.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) promised in February In an interview with the Psychological Association magazinethat resources for student care be strengthened in the context of the SOTE reform.

“Student care will continue to be provided as a local service in schools, just as before,” Kiuru assured in an interview.