Healthcare | Social security reform comes into effect this weekend – These five things you should know

We put together a checklist of what changes in Uusimaa at the turn of the year.

29.12. 20:55

1. Help is available at the same address

In the social security reform the responsibility for organizing social and health services and rescue operations is transferred to welfare areas. The money comes from the state.

The services are initially intended to function as before. In January, the same professionals will accept at the same addresses and the appointments are valid.

However, preparations have been made hastily in many places. That is why many welfare areas inform that there may be delays and disruptions in some of the services at the beginning.

2. In Uusimaa still Hus

Elsewhere In Finland, welfare regions are responsible for all social security services in their own region.

In a separate solution, Uusimaa is divided into four welfare areas and the city of Helsinki. The Hus group, which they own together, still has the main responsibility for specialized hospital care.

So, from the point of view of the ordinary city dweller, there will be no immediate changes in Helsinki. In the Hus group, services should work as before. Laboratories and imaging opening hours will be changed at the turn of the year and it is worth it make an appointment.

3. Congestion in emergency rooms

This it’s not so much about the reform long of continued about the crisis. Waiting times in emergency rooms were shortened for Christmas, but the rush returned already in the days in between.

In joint emergency rooms, only patients who are suddenly ill and those who require urgent treatment are treated, whose treatment cannot wait for their own health center to open.

Husi’s emergency care also estimates that on New Year’s Eve there are twice as many emergency care tasks compared to a normal weekend. On the other hand, there is no double number of ambulances to put into traffic. For minor injuries, we therefore advise you to seek treatment yourself in the New Year.

In an emergency, the old familiar number 112 works. Before going to the emergency room, you should call the emergency number 116 117. For eye injuries in the Hus area, the number 09 471 73400 will help.

4. Contact information and payments will change

Phone numbers for example, they change to health centers, counseling centers or social workers in other areas of Uusimaa except Helsinki. Some have already been changed in December, others will change at the beginning of the year.

The easiest way to find new contact information is on the websites of the welfare regions, which are still under construction in many regions.

The pages of Länsi-Uusimaa have been opened to the address luvn.fi. The advice number works on weekdays during office hours at 029 1512 000. Seniori-info answers the Eastern region (Espoo, Kauniainen, Kirkkonummi) at 029 1512 270​ and the Western region (Hanko, Inkoo, Karkkila, Lohja, Raasepori, Siuntio and Vihti) at 029 1512 280.

The pages for Vantaa and Kerava are at vakehyva.fi

Information about the Central Uusimaa welfare area is on the page keusote.fi.

The pages of Itä-Uusimaa are at itauusimaa.fi and service advice answers on 019 5600 111.

Customer fees will become uniform within the regions. For some, this means increases, for others, reductions in fees.

5. Thousands change jobs

In municipalities at the beginning of January, those who were working will become employees of the welfare areas.

The concern has been whether the information systems will be completed on time so that the tools work and, for example, salaries are paid on time

For example, in Western Uusimaa and Vantaa and Kerava, it was previously estimated that the systems will be completed, but some mistakes will certainly have to be corrected. The typical first payday in new areas is Friday, January 13.