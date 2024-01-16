Healthcare, the good news for doctors concerns the “criminal shield”. An ad hoc amendment is coming

The crisis of public health continues to be there for all to see. There shortage of doctors and the lack of funds they complicate the situation more and more. A fact that illustrates these difficulties is represented by people forced to change region to receive some care. From 2020 to 2021 the increase of this phenomenon – we read in La Stampa – it was 27.6%with around 800 thousand health emigrants who brought the overall expenditure attributable to health mobility from 3.33 to 4.25 billion.

This practice especially concerns citizens of the South, who return to pack their bags to be treated in the North as they did before the Covid tsunami which in the hardest years of the pandemic caused even those who were once called “journeys of hope“. The hospitals most sought after by patients arriving especially from Campania, Calabria and Sicily are those of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Venetowhere structures for highly complex hospitalizations are sought above all – cancer among all – mainly choosing accredited private structures rather than public ones. But more than one euro in two of that money ends up in private coffers.

Read also: Erba, the consultant: “Mario Frigerio? An unreliable witness. Here's why”

Read also: Taiwan, Asia is not afraid of war. Business in Lai: “Talk to Xi”

The government is silent on this and the situation continues to worsen. There good news for doctorsinstead – continues La Stampa – arrives on judicial front. Immediately, already this week with an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree, it is arriving a criminal shield that protects doctors from criminal cases for slight negligence but also from those for serious errors when working in difficult conditions, because there is no staff or the machinery is obsolete.

A protection that it is thought to also extend to freelance professional activity. Then in a few months it will be the time for a real reform of medical-legal litigation, on the one hand giving more space to the instrument of conciliation, on the other – as is desired by the Minister of Health Schillaci, less of the head of Justice Nordio – open the doors of the criminal trial only in cases of fraud.

Subscribe to the newsletter

