Over 500 specialists in the field of pain medicine and palliative care are gathered in Palermo, until June 21st, for the 23rd National Congress of the Pain Cultural Area (ACD) organized by Siaarti, the Italian Society of Anaesthesia, Analgesia and Resuscitation and intensive care. On the agenda is a packed program with opportunities for in-depth analysis and discussion for cultural and professional growth, of professionals who are committed to managing the complexity of patients with acute, persistent or chronic pain.