Healthcare | “Shall we send the police or an ambulance?” A question from an emergency room attendant reveals deep-rooted prejudices that can have devastating consequences

Substance users report that they received inappropriate treatment from the emergency center and health authorities.

Man doesn’t really respond to talking or shaking. He lies against the wall in Helsinki’s Vaasanpuistiko with his wallet on his chest and always slips into a state of unconsciousness.

Project employee of the A-klinikka foundation Kajsa Santonen make an emergency call. He describes the man to the emergency center operator: The pulse is weak, and the breathing is heavy. The man can’t open his eyes.

The person on duty at the emergency center asks if the police or first aid will be sent to the scene. The question about Santos is strange and the answer is self-evident.

When the ambulance’s whistles sound after a while, the man suddenly pulls himself up.

The first aid quickly reviews the situation, thanks Santos for the “good job” and leaves.

Santonen offers the man water and a protein shake. After that, the man hobbles away, and Santonen looks after him worriedly.

“People are taken to the tube, even if they need health care. They know that if they don’t get up now, it’s going to be bad.”

You see something similar every now and then, says Santonen. Drug users often do not want to deal with the authorities due to bad experiences or fear of punishment.

“I asked the man if he was scared. He looked at me and said I was saved.”

HS told last week about a case where a substance abuser didn’t dare call 911 because he was afraid he wouldn’t be believed.

Read more: The friends of the person who committed the death did not dare to call for help – A street worker tells about the sad series of events

After the news, the city administration received tips claiming that substance users receive unequal treatment from the emergency center and in health care. In the contacts, the experience emerges that it is sometimes more difficult for a substance user to get practical help than for a person who is not intoxicated.

HS went to Helsinki’s Vuosaari and Sörnäis to ask substance users about the matter together with Santonen.

The man we met in Sörnäin felt that upon seeing him, healthcare professionals immediately decide in their minds that he cannot be prescribed, for example, painkillers.

Sörnäinen a man smokes a cigarette at the subway station before getting on the subway. He feels that drug users are “second-class citizens” in the eyes of emergency responders and authorities.

“An ambulance is not even sent to certain addresses, but always the police, and then it may already be too late.”

Another, slightly older man in Vuosaari has similar experiences. He feels that the words of drug users are not always taken seriously.

“Basically, everyone always lies. That’s what the authorities seem to think.”

Both men feel that it is difficult to get help as a drug user, because all ailments and pains are thought to be directly related to drug use. Sometimes they don’t go to the doctor, for example, because they don’t think they’ll get the right treatment.

“ The woman says that she was stabbed once in the leg. He experienced the emergency center operator laughing at the matter.

Vaasapuistikon three young women are sitting on the asphalt, one of whom has a hand in plaster and the other a leg. They say they went to the hospital the night before because of fractures.

One of the women says that at first everything went well. Then he was blown up, and after that, he says, the way health professionals treated him completely changed. The woman had threatened to call the guards when she had asked to bring her sister along for support, the woman says.

“Go to the hospital yourself drunk or a little confused sometime and see how you are treated.”

The woman also says that she was stabbed once in the leg. He experienced the emergency center operator laughing at the matter.

Another woman says that she has suffered from epileptic seizures since she was a child. According to him, the paramedic had considered the seizure to be just withdrawal symptoms.

“I would just like us to be treated exactly the same as everyone else,” says one of the women.

Kajsa Santonen, a project employee of the A-klinikka foundation, talked in Vaasanpuistiko with women who had visited the hospital the night before.

Project worker Kajsa Santos is not surprised by the experiences of drug users. He has also witnessed several similar situations himself.

On the other hand, the matter is not completely black and white.

Meilahti joint emergency department general practitioner Jani Mononen says that substance abuse or withdrawal symptoms can cause the patient, for example, instability, impulsivity or delusion, which in turn can lead to difficult or even threatening situations in the emergency room.

“Handling such situations requires great skill. However, the basic principle is that the patient’s substance use must not affect the treatment in a negative way.”

According to Mononen, a severe substance abuse disease can also affect the patient’s ability to commit to treatment and sometimes also lowers the threshold to go to the emergency room, even if the problem could be properly treated at one’s own health center.

In addition, encountering an intoxicated person can sometimes take up a lot of the nursing staff’s time. It is not necessarily possible to have a substance abuser in a regular department, but his treatment requires a controlled treatment environment.

Both of them the parties may therefore have bad experiences in the background and prejudices towards the other, says Kajsa Santonen.

“Then the meeting is already tense from the beginning.”

Santonen says he heard about a case where a person died of an overdose at a dinner party. The first aid had been there a moment before, and according to Santonen, had only “laughed at the situation”.

On one occasion, Santonen called for help to an unconscious man lying in the forest, whose appearance suggested an overdose. According to Santonen, the ambulance took a while to arrive, and the paramedics had a questioning and aggressive tone of voice. The paramedics decided that the man did not need treatment.

“They left with a bit of a ‘you wasted our time’ attitude,” Santonen says.

“ “The caller should not know what kind of help is needed at the scene.”

Santonen says that he also met a lot of skilled professionals in the emergency center and in health care who have a humane approach to work. Some of the substance abuse professionals interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat said that their calls have always been answered properly and help has arrived quickly.

In Santonen’s opinion, it seems that sometimes the requests for help from a substance abuse professional and a so-called ordinary city dweller are treated differently. Drug users are not always believed equally.

“If the treatment is sometimes inappropriate when we are called, what is it like when we are not there?”

Santonen says substance abusers carry a stigma that follows them to all interactions.

“As if the user’s pains are not the same as others’,” he says.

“No matter how much we declare that we know it’s a disease, in the structures and attitudes of society there is a really deep idea that the behavior resulting from addiction is a personal choice. That drug users should just grab themselves by the neck.”

Kajsa Santonen, a project employee of the A-klinikkasäätiö, cleaned syringes and thorns from Helsinki’s Vuosaari. According to him, men usually face inappropriate treatment from the authorities more often than women. On the other hand, inappropriate treatment of women occurs more in close relationships.

Help the intoxication of the person calling or needing help must not affect the risk assessment made by the emergency center operator, Turku emergency center assistant manager Juha Talka says to HS.

“It’s sad to hear that some people have such an experience. The internal guidelines are that we always start from the fact that the caller is calling from a real emergency and is in need of help.”

According to Talka, an official-like approach also includes the correct use of language and tone of voice. Questioning intoxication and its degree is based on ruling out diseases and choosing the right authority.

In Talka’s opinion, it is not the duty of the emergency center operator to ask the caller whether the police or an ambulance is needed.

“The caller is not supposed to know what kind of help is needed at the scene, but his task is to try to make a high-quality emergency call.”

“ “In a civilized society, you shouldn’t have to think about whether intoxication affects getting help or not.”

The emergency center operator explains the situation to the caller using the question-answer method and based on that makes a risk assessment, based on which it is determined which authority the task will be directed to, if necessary, and with what urgency.

“There has been a discussion in society about which party the intoxicated belong to. Based on the call to the emergency center, it is decided whether to send the police or an ambulance. But is a pipe, for example, the right place for an intoxicated person?” Talka ponders.

Roughly taking about half of the calls to the emergency center do not lead to action. In some of the calls, the caller is given instructions and advice. Some of the calls are unwarranted.

Talka reminds that the emergency center should only be called when immediate help is needed. A person’s strong intoxication does not necessarily require treatment in itself, but the person must also have an acute health threat.

According to Talka, sometimes official resources can also come in handy. If you have to wait for the ambulance to become available, it may take longer for help to arrive.

Talk says that it “sore in his ear” that he doesn’t dare to call for help. He encourages trusting the authorities, because the situation rarely improves by not calling for help.

If there are shortcomings in the authorities’ activities, you can send feedback to the emergency center and other authorities or make a complaint about the activities, says Talka.

“In a civilized society, you shouldn’t have to think about whether intoxication affects getting help or not.”