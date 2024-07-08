Healthcare | “Self-care cubes” became so popular that Helsinki wants more of them

Health care|At the measurement point, the patient can measure himself, for example, blood pressure, heart rate, weight and body composition.

Helsinki wants to expand self-service at its health stations. The city has been experimenting with self-service machines for more than a year with positive results.

Self-service came to the Vuosaari health center in the spring of last year. At the beginning of this year, Helsinki introduced self-service in Kalasatama.

The head physician of Helsinki’s health centers Timo Lukkarinen says in the release that the experiences have been promising. That is why the city now wants to continue and expand the use of self-measurement points.

At the self-service point the patient can measure blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, weight and body composition.

In addition, it is possible to use the point to measure a narrow ECG, i.e. heart film, which describes the heart’s activity.

The measurement takes about five minutes, after which the customer receives a printout of the measurement results. The staff at the health centers will help you use the device if necessary.

Reform is one way to make the operation of the city’s health centers more efficient. The purpose of the “self-care cube” called Medicubex is to speed up transactions with doctors and nurses.

When the patient visits the cube before going to the office, the healthcare professionals get the necessary test results right away.

This way they can focus better on the customer, the city justifies the benefits of the device.