“Waiting lists are the worst calling card of the National Health Service. Today, however, we don't have precise data. A year and a half for an exam is unacceptable, but we don't have region-by-region monitoring of the missing services. But we have to see where there are and the times of the waiting lists. However, it is unacceptable that there is not a single Cup for exams and visits in the public and private sector”. This was said by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, guest of the event in Rome 'Adnkronos Q&A-Health and healthcare, a shared challenge'.

“I believe that the challenge for the NHS is to offer equal access to treatment throughout the national territory, to reduce waiting lists which represent the least acceptable phenomenon of public health in our country today. And again: to revalue those who work in our system healthcare, I am thinking of doctors, nurses and all those who have distinguished themselves for their professional quality. So the challenge – continued the minister – that awaits us is on the one hand to look at the citizens, on the other we look at the operators. It is clear that we need a pact with the Regions because as you know the implementation part of healthcare is in the hands of the Regions, therefore we need a clear, constant relationship with full availability on the part of the ministry to help more those in difficulty, always in the best interest of citizens who come first.”

“There is a significant rate of too many prescriptions – added Schillaci – we must ensure that those who need it do the exam. We need an agreement with the scientific societies, the Higher Institute of Health is working on it with the lines guide”.

“We are thinking about the postponement of the provision relating to the new tariff nomenclature – continued the minister – because I believe that it is important to have in some cases tariffs that are more adequate to what is the daily reality today. I believe that we will postpone the provision in agreement with the regions”.

“Unfortunately, brain drain is a phenomenon that has characterized our country. Of course – continued the minister – if they catch them it means that we train them well. After that many professionals, doctors and nurses, have left because there are systems that objectively they pay professionals better and more. I believe that, as happened with researchers, it is appropriate to find methods by which those who have worked abroad want to return to Italy and have a greater possibility of doing so. We need to understand how many want to return and we must also understand how to do it, for example nothing can be done about the tax discount without the MEF stamping what is being done. In addition to understanding how many of the many who unfortunately stay outside and want to return, we must also understand when they return in what conditions return, because obviously there is a tax cost that is different from person to person”.

“I hope that Italy is the nation that promotes screening for lung cancer – said Schillaci -. Work is being done in Europe on three neoplasms which are prostate cancer, gastric cancer and lung cancer. In Italy there is already a network with 18 centers in 15 regions that have been doing low-dose CT scans for a couple of years for early detection in people at high risk of lung cancer, which still remains one of the big killers despite there being progress important issues linked to immunotherapy. Today people live longer with lung cancer than they once did, but the best weapon is always to find it at the beginning, when it can be operated on. So I hope that Italy becomes the first nation to have lung cancer screening.”

“Italy is one of the countries where, fortunately, people live longer, but I believe that we must not only aim to live longer but to ensure that Italian citizens also live better, which does not always happen today. Because unfortunately a large part of people over 65 are affected by chronic non-communicable diseases. Prevention is an investment. One of the objectives to be achieved, which I particularly care about, must be education in correct lifestyles carried out from first grade because girls and boys children need to be educated right away.”