“Scientific radiology societies are fundamental and crucial in the entire patient journey and image diagnostics also represents an essential pivot for prevention, the only winning tool to guarantee the sustainability of the national healthcare system. We must focus on promoting correct styles of life at all ages. Artificial intelligence opens new horizons to promote personalized medicine and improve diagnoses, but obviously it must always be governed by the human mind. Thanks to the Pnrr we have financed the renewal of equipment and instruments in all hospital structures, which will further allow the medical radiologist to become a central figure in the multidisciplinary team”. This was said by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking this morning at the 51st National Congress of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical Radiology, taking place at the Allianz MiCo Congress Center in Milan (20-23 June).

In receiving the Gold Medal from the Sirm president, Andrea Giovagnoni, “for his extraordinary dedication, enlightened vision and tireless commitment to promoting well-being and public health with a careful eye on the development of radiology and nuclear medicine” , the minister declared: “Our national health system is one of the best in the world, but like all systems it needs modernization which we are working on. I am sure – he concluded – that in this task we could also count on medical radiologists to reduce the number of inappropriate services”.