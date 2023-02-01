The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has given the delegation on rare diseases to the Undersecretary of State Marcello Gemmato

Minister Schillaci, in his speech to the ministry for the presentation of the campaign on the occasion of the World Day dedicated to rare diseases, delegated Undersecretary Gemmato precisely on them: “I reiterate the importance of the theme rare diseases for the ministry, so much so that I decided to give a specific delegation on this issue to Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato, who will take care of it firsthand. This testifies when we are close to associations, but above all to the sick”.

Schillaci: “With the decrees on clinical trials there will be less bureaucracy and a strong boost will be given to Italy’s role in the sector”

“We have taken a decisive step, expected since 2014, towards full implementation in our system of the European regulation on clinical trials. This I believe will improve Italy’s performance in the sector. We will have less bureaucracy, without renouncing scientific rigour”. stimulus to health research“, allowing “to have a greater availability of therapeutic alternatives. Therefore, in my opinion, it constitutes a very important driving force for the socioeconomic growth of an important productive sector of our nation”, said Minister Schillaci.

And he continued: “I know well how important research is, above all healthcare research. Research that in recent years has made us have new therapeutic weapons available against many diseases, I am thinking of cancer patients among the first. I believe that these are truly fundamental provisions for the regulatory approval process for trials. This is also the result of an effort that has been shared with the regions, with the administrations concerned and I believe it will improve Italy’s performance in the sector”.

“Scientific rigour essential to guarantee safe medicines and medical devices”, less bureaucracy, “and an overall development of the reference industrial system and fabric”, are the elements highlighted by Schillaci. “Knowing the quality of Italian scientists and researchers, I am certain that these decrees will facilitate their work and will make Italy even more at the center of scientific and health research. In a delicate moment like this, we have a country of excellence and a sector to be privileged and to watch carefully. I believe that together we can do very well. We have to value i many young who are dedicated to research and health activity which also represent the most important part to look at carefully”, he concluded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

