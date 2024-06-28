Prevent and commit to creating a universal prophylaxis system that can protect children in their first year of age from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection. This was the theme at the center of the conference ‘RSV infections, new strategies and tools for protecting children’s health’, dedicated to the importance of implementing a prevention strategy for the pathology which is the main cause of pediatric respiratory infections and to reduce the impact of the infection National Health System. The topic is at the center of the interest of institutions and government involved in planning a national vaccination calendar.