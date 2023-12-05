Scatizzi: “Right strike, we surgeons at risk of extinction”

“I’m going on strike for the first time in my life, at 64 years old, because we are at risk of extinction. Apart from the economic issue, that is, that we earn less and less, now with this maneuver the issue of cut pensions has also been introduced”. Thus, in La Repubblica, the president of the Acoi (hospital surgeons) Marco Scatizzi.

“Almost everywhere there is a shortage of personnel – he continues – It is more difficult to replace those who leave and those who remain have less possibility of working calmly, that is, of doing their job well”.

Young doctors “are more disenchanted. There are still those who choose this profession out of passion but feel under siege. They are threatened by litigation, which reaches unbearable levels, and underpaid. Their peers who go to work in the private sector earn salaries much superior. Then there is the question of career. They don’t have any career opportunities, they enter service and stay put for years and years.”

According to Scatizzi, we don’t realize “that in 5 years from now we risk closing hospitals due to the lack of professional figures, such as us surgeons, emergency room doctors and anesthetists. Young people choose other specialties. Being a surgeon is not it no longer gives any status symbol, that respect for a very risky profession that once pushed you to be in the public sector, where you earned social recognition. The pay was better, between salary and freelance work.”

