Healthcare | Researcher on Helsinki’s intentions to return the health center fee: “Bring Helsinki’s senior citizens on the same page as the people of Pihituputa”

Health center fees have been found to reduce the use of services. There is no strong research evidence on the health effects of fewer visits.

Helsinki the intentions to start charging the health center fee again are probably the result of the new government’s austerity line, interprets the research manager of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Jussi Tervola.

“Until now, few municipalities or welfare areas have had the opportunity to charge lower maximum visit fees because the economic situation has been so tight. Now, however, municipalities will be deprived of the last opportunity to make value choices, whether to charge a fee or not,” Tervola interprets the government program’s recording of fees.

“Let’s unify healthcare customer fees. Appendix B, page 224, subsection 28.89.31”, Tervola quotes.

“If you want to see something good here, regional equality will improve. The introduction of the health center fee would put Helsinki’s senior citizens on the same level as the people of Pihituputa in this regard,” says Tervola.

Helsinki the social, health and rescue board handles refunding the fee on Tuesday as part of the extensive 2023–2025 savings program. Helsinki made medical visits to health centers free of charge in 2013, and today is the only municipality that does not charge a fee. In Vantaa and Kerava, the fee is lower than the full amount, i.e. 16.7 euros, in other municipalities the maximum allowed by law, i.e. a visit fee of 20.9 euros or an annual fee of 41.80 euros.

Health center fee the introduction will especially affect low-income Helsinki residents, says Tervola.

“People who work have occupational health care, and especially those with good incomes also rely on private services. The use of health center services is focused on low-income people.”

Health center fees and other social and health care customer fees can be reimbursed from income support, says Tervola. However, many pensioners receive so much pension and housing allowance that they are not entitled to income support.

“The possibility of getting a refund from the subsistence allowance applies especially to the long-term unemployed,” explains Tervola.

Healthcare payments have been found to reduce the use of services. There is research evidence for this from the Nordic countries, other parts of Europe and the United States as well, says the doctoral researcher Tapio Haaga from the University of Turku.

In her dissertation work, together with five other economists, Haaga investigates how customer fees for primary healthcare affect the number of visits. The data were national register data on visits.

As one part of the research, Helsinki has been studied: how the waiving of the health center fee in 2013 affected the number of visits. Haaga is careful to talk about the results, because the research has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

So much so, he says, that if there were effects, they don’t seem to have been huge. The number of health center visits in Helsinki was on a moderate increase both before and after the removal of the fee. The comparisons were other large cities.

“There is a lot of uncertainty associated with the results,” he emphasizes.

The Hague has also investigated as part of his dissertation the effects of nurse visit fees, which became common in health centers in the 2010s.

“The use seems to have decreased,” he says, but also emphasizes that the results have not yet been published in a scientific publication.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government removed caregiver fees as part of an effort to lower barriers to using services. According to Haaga, there was no clear evidence of the effects of the removal on the number of visits in one direction or the other.

Both researchers, Tervola and Haaga, associate two conflicting policy goals with social and healthcare service fees.

One effort is to collect revenue and perhaps also reduce inappropriate customer visits. The other’s aim is to lower the threshold for access to treatment.

Tervola connects the revenue collection line Juha Sipilä (center) and Petteri Orpon (kok) to the governments, the Sanna Marini government of the policy of lowering the threshold.

Based on international studies, the fees seem to reduce the use of services. On the other hand, there is no strong research evidence that the reduction in visits has health consequences.

“It is a difficult question whether the decrease in visits is a good thing or a bad thing. It has been difficult to study health effects, but the fact that there is no evidence does not prove that there cannot be effects,” says Haaga.