“70% of the population has dental problems, but only 20% go to the dentist, not because it’s not important, but because they can’t afford it”. Yet “for one euro spent on prevention, 60 are saved on therapy”, explains Sandro Rengo, president of the Italian Society of Odontostomatology and Maxillofacial Surgery (Siocmf). “Preventive dentistry is simple. Just go to a school, explain to children and parents how to brush their teeth – continues the SiocMF president of the dentist: it wouldn’t take much”. Dental health is in fact connected to physical health. “Today – concludes Rengo – there is substantial scientific evidence of the association between diseases of the oral cavity and general pathologies such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and hypertension”.