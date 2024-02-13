The meeting between the trade associations most representative of private outpatient facilities and accredited clinical analysis laboratories and the Ministry of Health ended with “a stalemate, the ministry denied the extension requested and necessary at a national level, with the obvious consequence is that the economic damage that will result from the application of the new nomenclature will cause serious damage to Italian healthcare, both for public and authorized private structures”. Thus the Uap, the Union of clinics and clinics, in a note. The meeting aimed to discuss the application of the new Tariff Nomenclature for outpatient specialists and the request for extension. Present at the meeting, among others, were the representative of Confapi Salute Università e Ricerca, Mariastella Giorlandino, the president of Anisap, Valter Rufini, Maurizio Simmaco and the president of Federlab Italia Gennaro Lamberti.

The UAP “firmly opposes stopgap measures and asks to know the reasons for the denial of a necessary extension, especially since the most virtuous Italian regions, including Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Lombardy, have adopted measures to mitigate the negative impact of the new nomenclature on their public health facilities by maintaining existing fees for certain services or modifying fees for certain laboratory tests, in response to a detailed cost analysis.”

Mariastella Giorlandino asked “to consider the damage for the regions in which collection points cannot be established compared to those regions where this is permitted, by virtue of healthcare federalism, and if the consequences that will derive from the deficit that will be created on the budgets of public hospitals”. According to the UAP “how do you plan to equalize the costs if in public hospitals the ticket to perform a mammogram costs 34 euros compared to a finished cost of over 400 euros, a debt that will be repaid by the Italians, and how do you think that the structures private individuals, who pay out of their own pockets, can survive. The state cannot make Italian companies go bankrupt.” Therefore, the Union of outpatient clinics and clinics “requests the acquisition of the nomenclatures already adopted so as not to damage the public hospital structures as well as the private ones affiliated with the most virtuous Regions. No stopgap measures!”.