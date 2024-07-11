“Public and private healthcare contribute to providing the National Health Service: this means that both must take charge of solving problems, starting with waiting lists”. He said Michael Viettipresident of Acop (Private Hospital Coordination Association), during the national assembly of Acop held in Rome, at the headquarters of Confcommercio. “Obviously – he added – resources are needed. This means that private healthcare cannot be nailed to fixed rates for over 12 years, with spending caps that do not allow for true and free competition in the interest of the citizen user”.

Of the same opinion Domenico Mantoangeneral director of Agenas, for whom “the system is in crisis because some elements have jammed: the tariffs should be updated because in the meantime the expenses have increased”.

Reassurances have come from the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci: “We must look at the accredited private sector as an ally of public health. In the waiting list decree we have explicitly provided that all the offers available from the services of the accredited private sector will also flow into the single regional CUPs”. The important thing, as Rocco Bellantone, president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, underlined, “is that all health facilities, public and private, follow the same rules and guarantee the same levels of assistance. This is why ISS is developing guidelines and good practices that are fundamental for a common action”.

Michael Camisascadirector general of Istat, highlighted how “the data indicate an increase in hospital migration, with a smaller number of hospital beds in the South which requires corrective interventions”.

Francis HotelLum’s operations director, explained that “the tariff system is absolutely inadequate and will remain so until the exact costs of healthcare services are determined. Ministerial guidelines are needed that impose common rules on the Regions for analytical accounting, management control and computer data flows”.

In the end Licia Ronzullivice president of the Senate, has raised the alarm on the state of health of the health system: “We cannot postpone a profound reform of health care. It is clear that without the contribution of the accredited private sector we would collapse. We must rethink the system, also in light of the aging population, guaranteeing access to care based on proximity”.