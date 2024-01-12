A team from the Lum 'Giuseppe Degennaro' University, from the examination of tens of thousands of data, has developed a methodology to determine the cost of healthcare provision, useful for establishing the right tariff. The model created, which determines the costs attributable to a specific pathology, was presented today in Bari during a press conference. The researchers analyzed around 50 complex pathologies in various Apulian local health authorities and in two polyclinics: the 'Saverio de Bellis' Irccs hospital and the 'Francesco Miulli' regional general hospital.

“The objective of the software developed by the Lum team – explains Francesco Albergo, operational director of the Lum School of Management – ​​is to redefine the tariffs of the DRG (Diagnosis Related Group), which are mainly responsible for the debts of healthcare companies for achieve the perfect balance between income and expenditure. We have analyzed more than 50 pathologies. Approximately 40% of the tariffs proved to be absolutely lower than the costs actually incurred. The model developed by Lum – he adds – must represent a turning point because at present in Italy the tariff system was built without knowing its costs”.

“I believe – adds Vito Montanaro, director of the Health department of the Puglia Region – that any tool is useful to fully understand the appropriateness of the tariff that is applied to each service provided by the accredited public and private healthcare service. The use of tools that allow you to have more information offers the possibility of making the best use of financial resources. Our objective is to best define the tariff so that the health service pays appropriately for the service provided”. The topic is “fundamental” for Antonio Sanguedolce, general director of the Bari ASL. “The tariffs – he observes – are thirty years old, therefore it is more than appropriate to think about this topic. The ASL Bari had a first contact with the methodology studied by Lum with very interesting results. The proposed method represents a virtuous path. Soon – he concludes – the analysis of the entire Neurology department of the Di Venere Hospital will begin”.